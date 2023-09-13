The Grenfell Record
Weddin Landcare celebrates Wattle Day

By Melanie Cooper
September 14 2023 - 8:30am
Weddin Landcare recently celebrated National Wattle Day, which is held on 1 September, by holding a Wattle Day Walk at Mikla Lewis and Wayne Lavers' property "Rosemont" near Grenfell.

