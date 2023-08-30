The Grenfell Record
Weddin Whispers: Music on the Porch hits a high note

August 31 2023 - 6:30am
MUSIC ON THE PORCH DAY: Wow! What a wonderful afternoon in glorious sunshine and beautiful music at the Historic Railway Station for the inaugural local "Worldwide Music on the Porch Day". Approximately 80 music loving people from around Grenfell and district and some from further afield turned up for a relaxing afternoon. Music On The Porch Day knows that music is powerful and universal.

