Weddin Whispers: Music on the Porch hits a high note

MUSIC ON THE PORCH DAY: Wow! What a wonderful afternoon in glorious sunshine and beautiful music at the Historic Railway Station for the inaugural local "Worldwide Music on the Porch Day". Approximately 80 music loving people from around Grenfell and district and some from further afield turned up for a relaxing afternoon. Music On The Porch Day knows that music is powerful and universal.
It doesn't matter what you play. Julie Gilmore and Tony Haley, the Ukelele Band, Di Donahue and Will Shone and Peter Soley, Brent Cartwright and Luke Armstrong were all there to entertain us. Mikla Lewis (with an amazing voice) sang her own beautiful song which was received with great applause.
Members of the Lions Club and some great friends were on hand with a sausage sizzle and a cold soft drink. Not knowing how many would turn up, they had to go for extra supplies.
Many thanks to Jenny Armstrong who captured some great photos for us during the afternoon. I think we may have a few more of these amazing afternoons.
Thank you to Julie Gilmore and Tony Haley for organising the fabulous day.
City2Surf: Peter Moffitt competed in the 2023 City2Surf. He can't remember how many he has competed in but thinks it is about 24. During Covid he participated in the Virtual City2Surf around the streets of Grenfell for 2 years.
Not a bad effort for someone who will soon turn 76! A couple of other Grenfell participants in the City2Surf were Leanne Livingstone, Vicki Walsh and Maria Neill. Peter said, "All three are considerably younger than me!"
GRENFELL GARDEN CLUB INC. The Garden Club will be holding a Plant Stall at Grenfell Show this on Saturday. Pop in and say hello to the girls and see what they have for sale. You may even like to join their friendly club.
They wish to remind everyone to save the date for Grenfell Open Gardens weekend on October 7 and 8.
GREEN AND GOLD: Although the 'Green and Gold' fever may be over re our beloved Matildas - there certainly are some wonderful opportunities to see 'green and gold' all around the countryside.
Wattle is blooming and the Canola is certainly putting on a fantastic display.
GRENFELL MEALS ON WHEELS: The next MOW Community luncheon will be held at the Bowling Club on Wednesday September 6 from 11.30am -2pm. Everyone is invited to come along and join in the fun and fellowship and enjoy a beautiful two-course meal - please advise and dietary requirements. Cost is a mere $20. Please RSVP today on 63432233. You may even win a lucky door prize or raffle.
CHRISTIAN BOOKSHOP: The Bookshop meeting will be held in the Uniting Church Hall on Saturday, September 16 at 10am. Parishioners from all churches are invited to attend.
Items for the agenda may be put on the notice board at the bookshop or you may phone Jan Wallace on 0427317902.
WATTLE DAY WALK: To celebrate National Wattle Day, Weddin Landcare will be hosting a Wattle Day Walk with Mikla Lewis OAM on tomorrow Friday September 1 - 9:00am to 4:00pm
Come along and learn about the wonderful Wattle species of the Weddin district and how they can be used in paddock-scale plantings to attract wildlife, improve biodiversity, sequester carbon and provide shelter and fodder benefits on farms.
The day will consist of an information session about wattles, a direct seeding demonstration and field walks to view different types of wattle plantings. There will also be Wattle plant and seed giveaways! RSVP to Melanie on 0417 963 475 / weddinlandcare@outlook.com
NATIONAL THREATENED SPECIES DAY: Weddin Community Native Nursery is excited to announce that internationally acclaimed wildlife conservation artists, Camila and Chris from Eggpicnic, will be sharing their story at their National Threatened Species Day Event on September 7 at the Community Hub from 7-10pm.
Following this, Birdlife Photographer Trevor Bullock will be sharing some of his amazing work. Trevor currently has over 180 of his images in the Birdlife Photography web galleries, several of which have won photography prizes.
You will also be able to view the threatened species artworks submitted by our local primary schools for the Wild at Art competition. RSVP: Jan on 0425 728 959 or weddincnn@outlook.com
LIONS MINI LOTTO: Aug 24: Numbers drawn electronically in this order 2, 9, 12, 8, 4 & 14. There was one five number winner who will receive $77 and no jackpot winners. Jackpot now $5833 and five number jackpot is $40. Drawn tonight at the Albion Hotel.
The Grenfell Lions Club has commenced Friday Night meat raffles at the Albion Hotel. Tickets are on sale from 5.45pm. Through your generosity, Lions assist local and Lions' charities.
COMING EVENTS:
September 1 & 2: Grenfell Show
September 9: Caragabal Sheep Races
September 23: Grenfell Jockey Club Races
WEDDIN WHISPERS: If you have any social news you wish to have published in the column, please contact me on 0403 480 729 or by email at carrollt@tpg.com.au
