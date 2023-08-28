Grenfell Lions Club host changeover

Another year has passed, and our Club continues to serve the community. Each year we seem to achieve more, despite the advancing years of our members. This is largely due to the outstanding support we receive from our Lions Ladies/Partners. We have Lions and their families who are part of the local Meals on Wheels, Community Transport, Christian Bookshop, Gunyah, CWA, Community Arts, Dramatic Society, Jockey Club, RSL, Henry Lawson, Australia Day Committee and other community organizations.

