The Grenfell Record
Home/News/Local News

Grenfell Lions Club host changeover

Updated August 30 2023 - 2:21pm, first published August 28 2023 - 2:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Grenfell Lions Club Inc Board for 2023-24 with 201N4 District Governor Lion Geoff Freudenstein. Image supplied.
The Grenfell Lions Club Inc Board for 2023-24 with 201N4 District Governor Lion Geoff Freudenstein. Image supplied.

LIONS CLUB CHANGEOVER: The Grenfell Club held their 45th changeover on Sunday August 20 at Unwind, where PP Keith Engelsman handed the reigns to President Barry Franklin. Guests from neighbouring clubs including Young, Forbes and District, Cowra and Boorowa were in attendance.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Grenfell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.