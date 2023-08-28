Grenfell Lions Club host changeover

LIONS CLUB CHANGEOVER: The Grenfell Club held their 45th changeover on Sunday August 20 at Unwind, where PP Keith Engelsman handed the reigns to President Barry Franklin. Guests from neighbouring clubs including Young, Forbes and District, Cowra and Boorowa were in attendance.
Former Grenfell resident and now Lions District Governor of 201N4 Lion Geoff Freudenstein was the official guest and conducted the changeover.
President's Report 2022/23
Another year has passed, and our Club continues to serve the community. Each year we seem to achieve more, despite the advancing years of our members. This is largely due to the outstanding support we receive from our Lions Ladies/Partners. We have Lions and their families who are part of the local Meals on Wheels, Community Transport, Christian Bookshop, Gunyah, CWA, Community Arts, Dramatic Society, Jockey Club, RSL, Henry Lawson, Australia Day Committee and other community organizations.
Their participation in these is not necessarily reflected as a Lions activity, but they demonstrate the true spirit of Lionism and we are proud to count them amongst our Pride.
Our widespread involvement in all community activities means we maintain a high profile and visibility in the district.
There remains a strong demand for jumping castle at local events. Amongst these were the Combined Services Club Annual Christmas Carnival, Swimming Club, the Jockey Club, Caragabal Sheep Races, birthday celebrations, numerous school and church fetes.
Our mini-lotto, originally established to raise funds for the Cancer Care-West facility at the Orange Base Hospital, remains a major fundraising activity. Our weekly meat raffle at the Railway Hotel is another time for an informal get together. Our sincere thanks go to the patrons and Mo Reynolds and Cailin Piper for their outstanding support.
Unfortunately, the hotel is now closed.
The club has run two Friday night meat raffles at the Albion Hotel and hopefully numbers will pick up.
We are particularly grateful to the various business houses that sell our lotto tickets, Lions Mints, Christmas Cakes and Puddings.
The Lions BBQ is in constant demand. A very successful evening was held in January at the Railway Station for the "Light Up the Night" Drone light show where thousands of people were in attendance from all over the central and south west.
We consider the annual Lions Youth of the Year quest to be one of our most important activities. Once again Annie Armstrong was named our Lions Youth of the Year.
We hosted the Zone Youth of the Year where Elisabeth Hall from Young was announced the winner.
Both Elisabeth and Annie advanced to the District Finals in Gilgandra, where Elisabeth was announced winner and went on to State Finals.
Our involvement in the Henry Lawson Festival over the June long weekend was the usual busy time. Congratulations to our Festival Queen entrant, Camille Baldwin who was crowned the Henry Lawson Festival Charity Queen, having raised $5565.
Thank you to the community for your outstanding support of Lions and Camille's fundraising efforts.
The Lions precinct at the Railway Station is a popular caravan and RV park. The shower facility in the toilet block is well received and enhances the attractiveness of the area for visitors.
The Club was represented at various Club and District Changeovers as well as Zone meetings during the year.
Thank you to those Lions and Lions Ladies/Partners who assisted at Street Stalls, Lions' Biggest BBQ for Children's Cancer Research and the BBQs for various fundraising bike rides and car rallies.
FUNDS4FLOODS was created in partnership with The Grenfell Lions Club Inc to raise money for the town of Eugowra. Amber Atkins and Grace Apps - the instigators of the FUNDS4FLOODS Eugowra Appeal, approached the Grenfell Lions Club for ideas and assistance with fundraising, banking etc.
The Club advised it was willing to assist and donated the proceeds of their Friday Night Meat Raffles at the Railway Hotel on November 17 which raised $1063.
For every dollar raised by these raffles the Lions Club and the Railway Hotel Grenfell both matched dollar for dollar for flood victims. Hence every dollar raised by the raffles became three dollars.
Following this a patron at the Hotel also matched the takings and this together with proceeds of a donation bucket brigade around six thousand dollars was raised on the night.
Lions continued to donate and match the Friday night raffle proceeds till December 23 having donated a total of $5573.60.
Amber and Grace continued seeking donation from business houses and the community and organised a musical afternoon and evening auction at the Grenfell Bowling Club.
On Saturday afternoon/evening alone, just over $15,000 was raised.
Amber and Grace and members of the Grenfell Lions Club travelled to Eugowra to meet with Sean Haynes, President of the Eugowra Promotion & Progress Association.
He sincerely thanked Amber and Grace for their outstanding support.
Amber and Grace said, "Another momentous accomplishment for Funds4Floods and the Grenfell Lions Club - Today we presented Grenfell's gift to Eugowra! Total of $41,044.95. We would like to thank everyone who donated to achieve this!"
Over the past year Lions has donated $38676.10 to Local and Lions Charities and recorded numerous service hours.
Membership: membership is an ongoing problem - not only with our club, but all service clubs in general. We are getting longer in the tooth and the club needs new talent. - just ask your friends, neighbours, anyone - they can only say no.
The club was saddened at the passing of Charter President and PDG Lion John Skelton and long-time members Rodney Harveyson and Paul Clarke during the year.
Thank you to our Publicity Officer/Bulletin Editor Lion Deidre Carroll who promotes the Club and to all Lions Ladies/partners who assisted at functions throughout the year.
Yours in Lionism, Keith Engelsman
