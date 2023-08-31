St Joseph's takes moment to meditate

Helen Bramanathan from Catholic Education visited our school (St Joseph's Grenfell) last week to introduce students and staff to the practice of Christian Meditation.
This offers opportunities to students for silence and stillness. Christian Meditation gives us an understanding of what it means to know 'God within'.
Research has shown that stillness and silence help create a space where children are open to the presence of God. This:
Offering Christian Meditation not only helps us continue to develop our connection to Jesus and prayer but, in the process, can also support mental health including the reduction of stress and anxiety (Anne Graham, Australia 2020).
Below is some further information about Christian Meditation sourced from 'The World Community for Christian Meditation'.
Meditation is a universal spiritual wisdom. It is a practice found at the core of all the great religious traditions. In Christianity, this contemplative dimension of faith and prayer is rooted in the Gospel teaching of Jesus and the Christian mystical tradition.
Over the past 40 years, there has been renewed interest in Christian meditation, largely led by The World Community for Christian Meditation (WCCM). Schools in approximately 30 countries have now introduced the practice.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.