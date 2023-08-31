Resilience focus of partnership between CSIRO and Weddin Shire Council

Australia's national science agency, CSIRO, is inviting Weddin residents to take part in a survey that will be used to formulate strategies to improve the community's preparedness and resilience to future droughts and other extreme weather events.
The online survey opened this week, and all people involved in farming are strongly encouraged to participate.
The researchers are also inviting members of the business community, agribusiness, rural service providers and other enterprises to take part in this survey. The invitation to take part is in recognition that drought and other extreme events on agriculture, the largest industry in Weddin Shire, also affect businesses and the entire community.
Chair of the NSW Farmers Grenfell Branch Jamie Wright said he has personally seen the survey and recognises the importance of the data it will collect.
"I encourage all farmers in Weddin Shire to take the time to complete this survey," he said.
The survey will gather knowledge, experience and self-evaluation of the strengths and challenges in dealing with drought and other disaster events into an integrated resilience assessment.
The integrated resilience assessment will provide an evidence base for community planning, including local priorities and proposals for government funding. It will also provide a baseline for assessing impacts of initiatives that aim to build community resilience.
The immediate past chair of the NSW Farmers Grenfell Branch, Harvey Matthews said the survey is a terrific opportunity for farmers to have input into the design of future strategies and grants so they can be more relevant for farmers, and more efficient for government.
Weddin Council has been contracted to secure a statistically meaningful number of survey responses. Council will receive a detailed analysis which provides an evidence base for proposals or plans that explore what to maintain, modify and transform to build resilience and improve well-being in the community. The survey will be open from August 31 to October 31, 2023. The survey is only available at www.surveymonkey.com/r/VF73D8Z
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.