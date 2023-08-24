The Grenfell Recordsport
Aces at the game

By Brendan McCool
August 24 2023
History was made by the Grenfell Tennis Club on Sunday in Forbes when Grenfell won the Inter Town Tennis Competition, hoisting the Ken Hunter Trophy for the first time in decades.

