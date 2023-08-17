The Grenfell Record
Weddin Whispers

August 18 2023 - 8:40am
90th BIRTHDAY: On Saturday July 29, family gathered at the Robin Hood Hotel in Orange to celebrate Max Walter's 90th birthday. Max had a lovely lunch celebrating with his younger brother Ray and wife Rosemary from Grenfell, their cousins Maureen and Terry Shannon of Forbes, Colleen and Bruce Dean of Forbes, Michele and Colin Neilsen of Cowra and Ailsa and Alan McCleod of King's Langley.

