Weddin Whispers

90th BIRTHDAY: On Saturday July 29, family gathered at the Robin Hood Hotel in Orange to celebrate Max Walter's 90th birthday. Max had a lovely lunch celebrating with his younger brother Ray and wife Rosemary from Grenfell, their cousins Maureen and Terry Shannon of Forbes, Colleen and Bruce Dean of Forbes, Michele and Colin Neilsen of Cowra and Ailsa and Alan McCleod of King's Langley.
Max's nieces Tracey and Cindy and the majority of their families and Lou Shannon were present to help Max celebrate. The day was very special for Max, he received some beautiful presents including Grenfell's very own "Faces in the Street".
Max moved from Grenfell recently and is now in care at Orange.
CWA SOUTH WEST GROUP: South West Group members held their meeting on August 12 in Grenfell. Members were able to view for the first time the new tablecloth with transferred emblem from old one. The ladies from Grenfell Evening Branch once again supplied an amazing lunch, whilst the Quandialla CWA conducted a very successful trading table.
Lynne Peterson, District Nurse from Grenfell Community Health was the well-received guest speaker during the morning.
Awareness Week in 2023 will run from September 3-9 with a focus on increasing awareness around neurodiversity (which includes ADHD, autism, dyslexia and Tourette syndrome), and the challenges those with neurodiverse conditions face, particularly women and children in rural and regional areas of NSW. Branches from across the NSW and ACT will be using the week to also highlight the growing number of women who are being diagnosed with ADHD.
Grenfell Evening Branch will be conducting a BBQ at the Grenfell Show on Saturday September 2 and will have information available.
CWA membership is comprised of women from all walks of life in town and country. Approximately 8,000 women belong to one of over 370 local branches, working not only for the overall aims of the organisation but often for very specific local issues. There are 30 Groups which cover all branches and each Group meets quarterly to coordinate activities and hear reports from State Executive.
MUSIC ON THE PORCH: Worldwide "Play Music On The Porch Day" is August 26, 2023. What if one day everything stopped and we just listened to music? With the time difference Music On The Porch Day will be held in Grenfell on Sunday August 27 from 12 noon till 3pm. Play Music On The Porch Day knows that music is powerful and universal. It doesn't matter if you play an Oud, a Guitarrn, a Nyckelharpa, or a Guitar.
Julie Gilmore and Tony Haley, the Ukelele Band, Di Donahue and Will Shone and Brent Cartwright and Luke Armstrong will all be there to entertain you on Sunday. Bring your instrument along and join in the fun. Members of the Lions Club will be on hand with a sausage sizzle and a cold soft drink or just bring your own picnic along and enjoy the music.
LONG TAN DAY: The Grenfell RSL Sub-Branch's Long Tan/ Vietnam Veterans Day and Victory in the Pacific Commemorative Service will be held at Grenfell Memorial Park tomorrow, Friday August 18 commencing at 5.45pm, where all members of the public are invited to attend.
For more information contact President Glen Ivins - Mob: 0447 456 509
CANOLA FIELDS: The Weddin Shire is a wonderful area where you can see fields and fields of canola flowering.
The bright yellow crops are spectacular when they flower against the green spring fields around them. Now's the time to explore and see the beauty that encapsulates our area this time every year. Visit: https://visitweddin.com.au/businesses/canola-fields/ to download a copy of our Self Drive Canola Trail brochure. The Tourist Information Office would love to see your photos! *Please Note: Only pull over where it is safe and do not trespass into paddocks, as they are private properties.
LIONS MINI LOTTO: Aug 10: Numbers drawn electronically in this order 7, 6, 18, 13,10 & 8. There were two five number winners who will receive $59 each and no jackpot winners. Jackpot now $5435 and five number jackpot is $37. Drawn tonight at The Bowling Club.
The Grenfell Lions Club has commenced Friday Night meat raffles at the Albion Hotel. Tickets are on sale from 5.45pm
Lions collect reading glasses and hearing aids as well as bottles for recycling. If you have any reading glasses or bottles/cans you wish to donate, Lions will collect them. Just give us a call 0403 480 729.
Thank you to those who support the Mini Lotto and the meat raffles. Through your generosity, Lions assist local and Lions' charities.
WEDDIN WHISPERS: If you have any social news you wish to have published in the column, please contact me on 0403 480 729 or by email at carrollt@tpg.com.au News of special occasions (weddings, anniversaries and birthdays), holidays, visitors, new babies and achievements of family and friends would be appreciated. As many residents do not have social media, they miss your wonderful news.
