Weddin Whispers

The bright yellow crops are spectacular when they flower against the green spring fields around them. Now's the time to explore and see the beauty that encapsulates our area this time every year. Visit: https://visitweddin.com.au/businesses/canola-fields/ to download a copy of our Self Drive Canola Trail brochure. The Tourist Information Office would love to see your photos! *Please Note: Only pull over where it is safe and do not trespass into paddocks, as they are private properties.