What is activated charcoal and how is it used?

When you hear the word "charcoal", what image comes to mind? If you're like most people, the image is probably related to heating or cooking. Until fairly recently, charcoal was not widely associated with therapeutic properties and health benefits. But that's exactly what one type of charcoal provides.

I speak of activated charcoal. In fact, activated charcoal has been used for medicinal purposes since ancient times. So its current trendiness as a health supplement is really nothing new: on the contrary, it harks back to the wisdom of bygone eras.

Keep reading to learn the definition, uses, and potential benefits of activated charcoal. We'll also discuss where to buy it and whether it carries any risks.

What is activated charcoal?

Activated charcoal is a fine, black, odorless powder that forms when you expose wood, sawdust, or other high-carbon material to extremely high temperatures. This has the effect of making it more porous and absorbent, while removing existing internal molecules and increasing its surface area.

The charcoal used in a grill, for instance, is different in that it has not been "activated", meaning it has not been heated at very high temperatures. It's important to keep this distinction in mind. They're very different substances.

Activated charcoal is usually sold as a powder or in the form of capsules. You can find it at your local chemist's shop or purchase it online. Just make sure you buy from an established brand with a good reputation and plenty of customer reviews.

What are the uses and benefits of activated charcoal?

Now that we know what activated charcoal is, and where you can buy it, we can move onto the good stuff: its uses and benefits.

Poisons and toxins

Activated charcoal has long been used in emergency rooms to treat overdoses and accidental poisonings. Here's why. When you ingest activated charcoal, it does not get absorbed by your digestive system. It passes through your gut unchanged; along the way it absorbs toxins and gases, which prevents them from entering your bloodstream. Hence, it is a very effective treatment for drug overdoses and poisonings, particularly if administered within one hour.

Kidney function

Research suggests that activated charcoal may be effective in improving kidney function. This, again, comes down to its ability to absorb toxins and shuttle them out of your body. Chronic kidney disease results in a build-up of toxins because the kidneys are not doing a good job clearing them from your system. Activated charcoal may be able to help with this.

Cholesterol

According to some studies, activated charcoal improves cholesterol levels-both lowering "bad" cholesterol and increasing "good" cholesterol. It appears to do so by binding to cholesterol in your gut which reduces the amount absorbed by your body.

Gas

Too much gas in your gut causes pain, bloating, and other unpleasant symptoms. It can also be quite embarrassing. Activated charcoal seems to eliminate excess gas from the body, alleviating symptoms. How this process works is still uncertain, but a recent study found that a daily dose of 140 mg of activated charcoal for 10 days improved symptoms in people with gas-related pain.

Diarrhoea

Many people take activated charcoal to treat episodes of diarrhoea. There is very little research into this topic, so most of the evidence is anecdotal.

Skincare

You might have noticed that a growing number of commercial skincare products contain activated charcoal. It is believed that the addition of activated charcoal aids in the removal of bacteria and toxins from the skin, improving overall complexion. Activated charcoal can also be applied directly to wounds.

Oral health

As with skincare products, many toothpastes and other oral health products have activated charcoal as an ingredient, as it is said to make your teeth whiter. There is plenty of anecdotal evidence to support this claim, but scientific evidence is lacking.

Hangovers

That's right: activated charcoal is also used as a hangover remedy. It makes practical sense, given its toxin-clearing properties. And while its effectiveness is certainly up for debate, you've got nothing to lose by giving it a try the next time you have a few too many beers or glasses of wine.

Does activated charcoal have side effects?