The Grenfell Record
Home/News/Local News

Get ready for Show

BM
By Brendan McCool
August 17 2023 - 8:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Grenfell Showgrounds are expected to be a riot of entertainment over the first weekend of September, with the return of the Grenfell Show.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BM

Brendan McCool

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Grenfell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.