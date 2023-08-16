Get ready for Show

The Grenfell Showgrounds are expected to be a riot of entertainment over the first weekend of September, with the return of the Grenfell Show.
Returning for its 145th year the show will be held on Friday, September 1 and Saturday, September 2 and is expected to have lots of fun for the family.
Grenfell Show Society President Courtney Taylor said the show committee have a lot of cost-effective family entertainment on offer with free kids entertainment, the return of the reptile display and a science education program.
The committee, Ms Taylor said, has tried to focus on helping people not having to keep reaching for the wallet for entertainment after they come through the gates.
While they have showbags on offer this year, Ms Taylor said they are not sure what rides will be attending currently, which is why they have other fun programs and activities on offer including a rock climbing wall and the reptile display.
Other fun features for the family include a giant sandpit, an Old Kentucky Animal Nursery and a fireworks display, along with live music on the Friday. This year will see the inclusion of the Dachshund Dash for the very first time on the Saturday.
Ms Taylor said Dachshund owners can show up and register their Dachshund on the day, but owners can also pre-register for the event.
This year will see the return of the Yard Dog Trials, along with all of the regular competitions including the 2023 Grenfell Young Woman competition, the Grenfell Rural Ambassador Award, the Home Brew competition, the Tractor Pull, the Car and Ute Show and much, much more.
There will also be horse events with showjumping which will include a number of classes.
There will also be show horse events which include breeds and mini classes.
Visitors to the show are encouraged to check out the pavilions, which are set to be full again, Ms Taylor said, with art, craft, the School Mobile Competition, cooking, crochet, horticulture, Lego, woodwork, metalwork, photography and more on display. The pavilions will be open until 9pm on Friday night and from 9am on Saturday. On top of the pavilion there will also be sheep judging, cattle judging, poultry, pigeons and more.
To find out more, how to become a member or anything else be sure to jump onto the website at www.grenfellshow.com.au or visit Grenfell Show Society's Facebook page.
