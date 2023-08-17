Grenfell Public School students named zone debating champions

There has been a buzz of excitement in the air recently with support for former student and Matildas player Clare Hunt.
On Friday, August 11, Grenfell Public School had a 'Green and Gold' day in honour of Clare and her fabulous achievement thus far in the World Cup.
WIN news came to interview staff who were Clare's former teachers. Mr Knapp recollected that Clare had many talents, one of which was being able to ride a unicycle while jumping rope! We wish Clare and the Matildas all the best as they move onto the quarter finals.
The Year 6 debating team were named Zone Champions this week in the Premier's Debating Challenge. The students were undefeated in all their rounds in the competition.
The team competed against teams from Forbes, Parkes and Wentworth on the following topics: Round 1 - Education, Round 2 - Media and screens, Round 3 - Parents and kids and Round 4 - Health and fitness. The team will now progress to the 'Knock-out Finals'.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.