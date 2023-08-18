Scientific skills in focus at The Henry Lawson High School

Year 12 Chemistry
Year 12 chemistry students have been using analytical techniques on commercial aspirin tablets. A set of standards is prepared by grinding an aspirin tablet and reacting it with reagents to make a coloured complex.
The absorbance at a designated wavelength is measured using a colormeter. A calibration curve can be developed using a series of standards of known concentration.
Then, a prepared aspirin sample of an unknown concentration is analysed and compared against the standards. The concentration can be calculated and compared with the manufacturer's claim.
This practical work is typical of a second-year university Analytical Chemistry course and gave our students and opportunity to develop their Working Scientifically skills.
Congratulations Sophie Hughes.
Congratulations to Sophie Hughes who has been selected in the Western Region athletics team for discus to compete at the CHS Athletics Championships in September.
Sophie placed second in the under 16's girl's discus and third in the shot put and javelin.
Congratulations Sophie and good luck at CHS!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.