Weddin Whispers: Lots of fun at Art Workshop

ART WORKSHOP: A wonderful workshop with the fabulous Craig Penny was held last weekend by Grenfell Artists Inc. Dianne Franks said, "We had 16 participants who learnt so much about colour, composition and taking risks with our painting process. Craig is not only a talented artist but a generous, humble and entertaining teacher. All those who attended had a fruitful weekend and our jaws are sore from laughter. Craig, thank you so much for sharing your experience and expertise. We are all a little further along in our art journeys for having shared time with you."