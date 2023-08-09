Weddin Whispers: Lots of fun at Art Workshop

90TH BIRTHDAY: June Waters, a long time and much loved resident of the village of Greenethorpe recently celebrated her 90th birthday. What a milestone. Anyone who knows her will find it hard to believe that she is 90!!!. We wish her many more happy and healthy birthdays.
NEW LIBRARIAN: Stephen Terrill, the new librarian at Weddin Shire Council has had over 13 years of library experience from one of the major super Council Libraries in Sydney.
He is eager to meet and serve the local community, and he has already implemented a Book/DVD/Audio cataloguing blitz as dozens of new items have made their way into the collection.
Stephen is also looking to hear from the community to what seniors/junior/youth programs should be run at the library. Feedback welcome!
Pop in and say hello and welcome Stephen to the team.
The library is now open on Mondays, the hours of operation being - Monday to Friday: 10:30am to 12:30pm and 1:30pm to 4:50pm and Saturday: 9:30am to 12:00pm.
In more wonderful library news, additional permanent part time library assistants (Kelly and Sandra) will be joining the library staff to offer more services to our community.
They are hoping over the coming weeks to add additional seniors and story time programs and welcome any feedback. Pop in and say hello to the team.
FOGLS: Friends of the Grenfell Library advise that their next meeting will be held in the Library on Tuesday August 29 at 2pm, new members most welcome to attend.
GRENFELL ART GALLERY: Beyond Borders Exhibition by Craig Penny opened on Friday evening August 4 and will be on display till Wednesday September 23.
Overview: Born in Mildura, Craig Penny has shown an interest in art and drawing from a very young age and has created a successful career as a professional artist.
In 1970, the family moved to the Western District of Victoria and Craig's love of art and artistic interests extended into ceramics and sculpture.
Studying art at Ballarat University, painting, and graphic design allowed him to pursue a successful career as an illustrator.
Craig has skills in a range of mediums. He taught traditional drawing, illustration and digital drawing at both Victoria University and Swinburne University. Craig never lost his love of using traditional methods and specializes in watercolour, acrylic painting and illustration.
In 2001, Craig had his first major solo exhibition in Mt Eliza, Victoria, and there have been many exhibitions since. Craig's work has been accepted by Galleries and private collections in Australia and around the world and is in strong demand today.
The latest exhibit consists of artworks showcasing landscapes, streetscapes, beaches, Australia and overseas.
ART WORKSHOP: A wonderful workshop with the fabulous Craig Penny was held last weekend by Grenfell Artists Inc. Dianne Franks said, "We had 16 participants who learnt so much about colour, composition and taking risks with our painting process. Craig is not only a talented artist but a generous, humble and entertaining teacher. All those who attended had a fruitful weekend and our jaws are sore from laughter. Craig, thank you so much for sharing your experience and expertise. We are all a little further along in our art journeys for having shared time with you."
FUN AT THE DOG PARK: Kobi and Charlie have been baby sitting "Mollie" the dog and with their mother Renae the enjoyed an afternoon walk to the dog park. Both boys thoroughly enjoyed their outing and loved greeting all the other dogs big and small. Amazingly so, Kobi knew the names of all the dogs visiting the park.
LONG TAN DAY: The Grenfell RSL Sub-Branch's Long Tan/ Vietnam Veterans Day and Victory in the Pacific Commemorative Service will be held at Grenfell Memorial Park on Friday August 18 commencing at 5.45pm, where all members of the public are invited to attend.
Following the service, Hors D'oeuvres will be available $15 per person (payable on the night) at 7pm at the Grenfell Country Club (Note change of venue) - for catering purposes, please RSVP to President Glen Ivins - Mob: 0447 456 509 by Friday August 11.
LIONS MINI LOTTO: Aug 04: Numbers drawn electronically in this order 1,7,16, 9, 15 & 11. There were no five number or jackpot winners. Jackpot now $5249 and five number jackpot is $118. Drawn tonight at The Royal Hotel.
Lions collect reading glasses and hearing aids as well as bottles for recycling. If you have any reading glasses or bottles/cans you wish to donate, Lions will collect them. Just give us a call 0403 480 729.
WEDDIN WHISPERS: If you have any social news you wish to have published in the column, please contact me on 0403 480 729 or by email at carrollt@tpg.com.au News of special occasions (weddings, anniversaries and birthdays), holidays, visitors, new babies and achievements of family and friends would be appreciated. As many residents do not have social media, they miss your wonderful news.
