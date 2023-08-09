The Grenfell Record
Weddin Whispers: Lots of fun at Art Workshop

August 10 2023 - 9:00am
90TH BIRTHDAY: June Waters, a long time and much loved resident of the village of Greenethorpe recently celebrated her 90th birthday. What a milestone. Anyone who knows her will find it hard to believe that she is 90!!!. We wish her many more happy and healthy birthdays.

