Successful Europe trip for Beau

By Brendan McCool
August 10 2023 - 3:25pm
Beau Bailey has returned from a successful racing trip to Sweden where he competed in the Speedway World Youth Championship.
Grenfell's Beau Bailey has only recently returned from making his mark in Sweden at the 2023 FIM Speedway Youth World Championship but he is not keen to slow down any time soon.

