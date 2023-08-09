The Grenfell Record
Grenfell Royal Far West elect 2023 committee

By Margaret Cuddihy
August 10 2023 - 8:30am
Grenfell Royal Far West elect 2023 committee

Grenfell branch of Royal Far West held their AGM on Wednesday, August 2. The executive were all re-elected unanimously. President/Publicity: Margaret Cuddihy. Vice President/Secretary: Marie Cotter. Treasurer: Jenny Wells.

