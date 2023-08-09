Grenfell Royal Far West elect 2023 committee

Grenfell branch of Royal Far West held their AGM on Wednesday, August 2. The executive were all re-elected unanimously. President/Publicity: Margaret Cuddihy. Vice President/Secretary: Marie Cotter. Treasurer: Jenny Wells.
Grenfell branch has been raising money to help our country children to get the best of medical treatment (not available in their own areas) continuously for 85 years. The first branch was opened in 1936 with Mr H.G.N. Moffitt as chairman of the branch.
Our member numbers are right down, with five members and one volunteer, It would be a shame to let this organisation close due to lack of interest. To see what we achieved last year please take time to read my report of the years fund raising.
Please ring me if you would like more information or to help these vulnerable children. Ph 63431237 if I am not available please leave a message and number.
Our members are dedicated to giving all country children, the best health treatments they can't access from their own areas. With our help Royal Far West can provide more of these services. In my twenty second year as president I am pleased to present my annual report.
A Christmas Raffle was drawn late November 2022. All the prizes were donations, from our Members, Grenfell Food Hall donated a lot of products. Mawhood's IGA, Grenfell Meat Barn and Farm & Fable gave open orders, many thanks to you all.
With all the donations we were able to have three substantial prizes that delighted the winners. This was all displayed in the front window of Weddin Social Support in Main Street, thank you Liz and Bec for your help and support. The mighty sum raised was $1,175.
We held a successful street stall in February 2023. Mawhood's IGA Donated a $100 Open Order for our raffle. Our Members and Friends cooked up a storm with delicious Cakes and Slice, all selling fast.
Thank you to all who worked and gave to the stall. An impressive $1,048 was raised for our "Country Kids".
The Royal Hotel raffles our "Bread and Butter" funds, are going well.
Ongoing thanks to the patrons for their continuous and generous support, a huge thank you must be given to Publican Rachael Smith, who contributes very generously towards the prizes, thank you Rachael, your support again this year is appreciated by all of us, and the "Country Kids" who benefit from the funds we raise. Volunteers Sylvia Petersons and Gary Halloran conduct the raffle for Royal Far West when I can not be there, they also fold tickets and deal with prizes etc every fortnight.
They are really appreciated and given my sincere thanks. Last year we cleared a notable $3,388.05.
Meetings have been held monthly at vice president Marie Cotter's home, and when Christmas came around Marie offered to host Christmas party. We had a delicious afternoon tea. In lieu of gifts we all donated a note to Royal Far West.
My sincere thanks go to Marie Cotter, my vice President/Secretary, for all her help selling tickets, cooking and donations for stalls, also the use of her home for our meetings. Treasurer Jennifer Wells, who keeps our accounts in order, cooks for organizes and sets up our street stalls.
To all our members who are the backbone of our organisation, Marie Cotter, Jenny Wells, Marie Keir, and Bill Cuddihy, they give so much of their valuable time, to sell tickets, man stalls, provide delicious cooking, donate goods and give me moral support, or a friendly call that is always appreciated.
We now have only four working members and one volunteer. We lost Peter Young last year and Marie went to live closer to her family.
Since our last report we have managed to send $5,500 to Royal Far West. Last but certainly not least thank you to our generous community of Grenfell, who never fail to support our unique cause.
Grenfell branch has operated continuously for 87 Years. My hope is that, we will gain at least two or three members this year to keep this tradition alive.
By joining the branch, ticket selling, cooking a cake or donating toward our raffles or stalls. Please make my hopes a reality.
