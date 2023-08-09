Grenfell Royal Far West elect 2023 committee

Ongoing thanks to the patrons for their continuous and generous support, a huge thank you must be given to Publican Rachael Smith, who contributes very generously towards the prizes, thank you Rachael, your support again this year is appreciated by all of us, and the "Country Kids" who benefit from the funds we raise. Volunteers Sylvia Petersons and Gary Halloran conduct the raffle for Royal Far West when I can not be there, they also fold tickets and deal with prizes etc every fortnight.

