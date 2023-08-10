The Grenfell Record
Home/News/Local News

St Joseph's Mini Vinnies thank community

By Sue Tenhaven
August 10 2023 - 12:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Mini Vinnies group at St Josephs Primary School received a lot of generous support of their Winter Appeal/ Clothing Drive. Image supplied.
The Mini Vinnies group at St Josephs Primary School received a lot of generous support of their Winter Appeal/ Clothing Drive. Image supplied.

On behalf of the hardworking Mini Vinnies group at St Joseph's Primary School and myself, we would like to thank the school community for your generous support of our Winter Appeal/ Clothing Drive.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Grenfell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.