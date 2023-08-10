St Joseph's Mini Vinnies thank community

On behalf of the hardworking Mini Vinnies group at St Joseph's Primary School and myself, we would like to thank the school community for your generous support of our Winter Appeal/ Clothing Drive.
Your donations of warm clothes and blankets, among many other things, are already being distributed to those in most need locally in Grenfell (Salvation Army) and in Young (St Vincent de Paul).
These charities have expressed their sincere gratitude for all for your donations.
We hope all students enjoyed the yummy hot chocolates and marshmallows too!
A huge thanks to Ele Edwards and Emma Wildsoet for making the delicious hot chocolates.
