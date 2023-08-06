The Grenfell Record
More than 600 people turned to district's homelessness team in 12 months

August 7 2023 - 8:05am
CatholicCare Wilcannia-Forbes Specialist Homelessness Services support worker Chelsea May, Safe Homes delivery leader Dallas Haynes, Staying Home Leaving Violence support worker Renae Herbert and Safe Homes portfolio manager Kimeaka Bermingham.
A CatholicCare Wilcannia-Forbes team worked with 621 clients who were homeless or at risk of homelessness in central-western NSW in the past year.

