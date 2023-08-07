Final section of concrete poured in Main Street

The final section of concrete for the Main Street works has been poured, a post to Weddin Shire Council's Facebook page announced.
There was 57 cubic metres of lean mix concrete poured and laid on Thursday, August 3.
Weddin Shire Council posted this will be the biggest day for the concrete pouring and are nearly at the end of the Main Street project.
"Thank you to our Project Engineers, Mike Ryan and Bob Cohen! We could not have done this without you," Weddin Shire Council posted.
General Manager Noreen Vu said an additional curing time will see a number of the traffic safety measures removed from the construction zone.
Ms Vu said the asphalt top is booked in for Monday, August 28 to Wednesday, August 30 (inclusive) which will see the eastern end section between the Forbes Street roundabout to Short Street and Mid Western Highway closed for a period of three days.
"Formation of the garden beds will occur after the asphalt to allow the asphalt to be laid at ease," Ms Vu said.
Tree and shrubs have been mostly planted at the western end, or bottom end of the Main Street.
"Whilst the lean mix concreting days may be over, the team will be working hard to clean up the job site ahead of the asphalt as well as installing the stratavault systems, streetlighting infrastructure and irrigation line," Ms Vu said.
