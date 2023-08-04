Grenfell Public School launches the Resilience Project

A wonderful initiative that we are launching this week at Grenfell Public School is the 'Resilience Project'. The Resilience Project delivers emotionally engaging programs to schools. The aim is to improve mental health and build resilience and happiness, whilst using and engaging in mindfulness, gratitude and empathy. There is a strong focus on Connection, Purpose, Kindness, Emotional Literacy and Physical Health. Students surprised guests at the Whole School Assembly and Special Education Week Assembly with a flash mob dance as a celebration for the Resilience Project.
Last term, Mrs Makin and Mrs Toole travelled to Melbourne to attend the Resilience Project Teachers Seminar. The seminar empowers teachers with tools to improve their students' mental health as well as look after their own wellbeing.
Students participate in regular lessons focusing on gratitude, empathy and mindfulness. Each student has their own gratitude journal which contains questions and reflections which encourage to students to build long-lasting positive wellbeing habits.
Gratitude is about paying attention to the things and moments we have right now, and not worrying about what we don't have. Students practise gratitude by noticing the positives that exist around us, and by being thankful for things, places and people in our lives.
Empathy and kindness are closely linked. So are empathy and compassion. To be empathetic is to put ourselves in the shoes of others to feel and see what they are. We practice this by being kind towards other people.
Mindfulness activities help us to be present in the moment and often create a feeling of calm. We practice this through slowing down and concentrating on one thing at a time. This includes meditation, colouring in and flow states.
