The Grenfell Record
Grenfell Public School launches the Resilience Project

August 4 2023 - 11:58am
Mrs Makin with her 5/6 class are excited to introduce the Resilience Project to Grenfell Public School. Image supplied.
A wonderful initiative that we are launching this week at Grenfell Public School is the 'Resilience Project'. The Resilience Project delivers emotionally engaging programs to schools. The aim is to improve mental health and build resilience and happiness, whilst using and engaging in mindfulness, gratitude and empathy. There is a strong focus on Connection, Purpose, Kindness, Emotional Literacy and Physical Health. Students surprised guests at the Whole School Assembly and Special Education Week Assembly with a flash mob dance as a celebration for the Resilience Project.

