The Grenfell Record
Home/News/Local News

Grenfell CEF welcomes Bryce England home

By Margaret Carey and Bryce England
August 3 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A long-term member of the CEF committee, Bryce England, has returned home to the community. Image supplied.
A long-term member of the CEF committee, Bryce England, has returned home to the community. Image supplied.

CEF Grenfell is an eclectic group of locals who share a common goal of investing in our young people, supporting them in their post school pathways. A long-term member of the committee has returned home to the community: Bryce England. His own career reflects closely with our young people, opportunities that lead them down interesting and varied pathways.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Grenfell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.