CEF Grenfell is an eclectic group of locals who share a common goal of investing in our young people, supporting them in their post school pathways. A long-term member of the committee has returned home to the community: Bryce England. His own career reflects closely with our young people, opportunities that lead them down interesting and varied pathways.
After leaving school, Bryce initially graduated from the Australian National University with a Bachelor of Music, but after realising that career path wasn't for him, he made a somewhat right-angled directional change by following his dream of learning to fly and enlisting as a pilot in the Australian Army.
After completing his initial training, Bryce enjoyed a highly rewarding career flying Blackhawk helicopters in the Townsville based 5th Aviation Regiment.
Some of the highlights during what was a particularly busy period for his unit included participating in the recommencement of peacekeeping operations in Timor-Leste, several training and disaster relief deployments to Papua New Guinea, conducting some challenging search and rescue missions within Australia and participation in disaster relief operations during the Queensland floods of 2010/11.
For the last three years of his military career Bryce had gained his qualification as a flight instructor, with responsibility for training and developing the skills of the next generation of Blackhawk pilots.
Bryce left the military in 2011 to commence the next stage of his career, flying for the Snowy Hydro SouthCare and Toll Ambulance Rescue helicopter services in Canberra.
After almost 11 years and countless medical retrieval and search and rescue missions throughout the ACT and southeast NSW, Bryce moved back to Grenfell in 2022 to transition into his next career phase as a fixed-wing aerial application/agricultural pilot - or "crop duster" as they are more commonly known!
These days you might be able to spot him zipping around paddocks in the Forbes/ Parkes/ Condobolin/ West Wyalong areas in a bright yellow Air Tractor.
Bryce's support of the Grenfell CEF is based upon a genuine belief that the rewarding career he continues to enjoy was built upon the high-quality education he was privileged to receive in his younger years.
He sees the CEF as a way to ensure that other rural and regional youth have the same opportunities available to them. Bryce is looking forward to getting more involved in local CEF activities, meeting new people and reconnecting with old acquaintances now that he's moved home and settled back into the country life.
The committee is pleased to have Bryce back on the ground here in Grenfell. We continue to promote the cause: the winter newsletter with recipient reports is now available from the information centre or email cefgrenfell@gmail.com or check out our Facebook page. And of course, the fund raising continues: our street stall is this Friday, August 4. Come down and talk and support us and our young people.
