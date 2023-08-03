The Grenfell Record
Home/News/Local News

THLHS ready for new adventures in term three

By Heather Walker
August 3 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

National School Tree Day

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Grenfell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.