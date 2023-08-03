THLHS ready for new adventures in term three

National School Tree Day
Thank you to the The Weddin Community Native Nursery who donated 4 tubestock trees (Eucalypt,
Acacia, Dodonaea and a Senna) to plant in our school garden to celebrate National School Tree Day.
THLHS Garden Club
Year 7 Garden Club are busy propagating plants for a plant sale! Lots of cottage garden plants will be on sale for Spring!
We're on a mission to create a beautiful and thriving garden space for our school, but we need some essential supplies to make it happen. We're looking for generous donations of pots and bags of potting mix to kickstart our gardening journey. Thank you!
Outdoor Education
Term 3 marks the beginning of exciting new adventures for THLHS Outdoor Education students with the opening of a new facility; The Mt Kosciuszko Training Facility!
Students at The Henry Lawson High School will have the opportunity to participate in rock climbing and learn fundamental skills of climbing on school site while building strength and fitness in a fun and safe environment.
Not to be confused with a climbing wall, the new facility is actually a 'traversing wall', which requires participants to climb horizontally rather than vertically. This eliminates the need for wall height and utilises the full width of the school hall.
Students have been hard at work fixing the 'holds' to the wall and developing 'climb runs' by spreading coloured holds out evenly ready for climbing challenges.
True to the culture of these keen bean climbers, students have been naming their own runs which will be used for many years to come! Names include, "SUMMITime sadness", "Hang in there" and "Thimithi (firewalker)". Time to climb! Goodluck THLHS students on your new challenges ahead.
