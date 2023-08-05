Get thinking caps on for theatrical quiz night

After a sellout house last year, Grenfell Dramatic Society's Theatrical Quiz Night on Friday, August 18 promises to be just as talked about.
Once again, hosted by our popular quiz-master Darryl Knapp, the format is sure to generate a very funny, 'anything can happen' madcap array of activities, featuring impromptu moments of audience participation.
This is a family friendly event. The event is located at the 'Rose Street Little Theatre', corner Rose and Weddin Streets, Grenfell. There are only eleven tables available, which seat up to seven people at $10 per person.
Get some friends together, book a table and BYO drinks and platters. Payment for tickets is cash only, at Raine & Horne, Grenfell. All booked tickets should be paid by the night, or at the door by special arrangement.
Based on last year's quiz, this event should sell out well before the night. That said, some 'pot luck' seats should be available on the night, to fill up any places on the tables.
Just come along and ask at the door if we can fit you in. For updates on ticket availability, see our FB site. Any other inquires email starknapp@gmail.com or phone 6343 1284.
