Weddin Whispers: Grenfell prepares for Show in September

MUSIC MUSTER: Allan and Mary Stokes have returned after attending the Channel Country Music Muster in Thargomindah in SW Qld, which is the headquarters of the Bulloo Shire - the shire covers an area of 73,600kms and home to around 300 people.
The Bourke & Wills Dig Tree and Cameron's Corner are part of this shire.
Thargomindah is home to Australia's first hydro-electric power plant for street lighting and third in the world following London and Paris.
The main days of the muster were Saturday and Sunay, July15 and 16. Jed and Trudy Hintz were the hosts and other artists appearing included Brian Letton, Lach McKay, Tom Maxwell, Kiara Rodrigues, Rob Breeze and 2 Bob Band.
Mary and Allen have attended the muster three or four times and whilst there volunteered with setting up and packing up and wherever needed.
Footnote: Mary being the wonderful cook she is took some of her chutneys and jams with her and these quotes were on the Muster Facebook Page; "The tomato chutney is awesome. We'll be back for more" and "I bought some of the apricot jam, and fair dinkum, it is the nicest I have tasted."
OH! WHAT A BEAUTIFUL MORNING: If you were up early enough on Friday, July 28, you may have seen the beautiful sunrise. Unfortunately, I missed it, but thanks to Helen Carpenter for her magnificent photographs. The beautiful morning did not last too long, as the light rain set in around 11am.
CEF STREET STALL: The Country Education Foundation will be holding a street stall outside IGA tomorrow August 4. Come along and support the organisation that supports our Weddin Shire young people who are attending University or Tafe.
The committee said "We always love report time and getting all that feedback from our recipients. Their reflections show such personal growth and sense of "look what I have done, and I didn't think I could". Others are approaching the end of their studies and giving serious thought to pursuing their careers and the changes to working life."
TRIVIA NIGHT: The Grenfell Dramatic Society will be conducting a Theatrical Quiz Night on Friday August 18 at 7pm in their Rose Street Little Theatre, where anything can happen!
Come along for a night of fun and prizes. Get your team together and compete with 10 other tables for the title of Trivia Champion! Tickets are only $10 (cash only) and will shortly be available from Raine & Horne.
SHOWTIME 2023: The 145th Annual Show will be held on Friday and Saturday September 1 and 2. Grenfell Show P.A.H & I. association invites you to become a member and support the organisation which advertises the Grenfell District. Members also enjoy the privileges listed - FAMILY MEMBERSHIP ENTITLES YOU TO: 1. Two admission tickets allowing you to enter showground as many times as you wish. 2. Admission for children under 17 years of age if accompanied by parent or guardian. 3. The right to propose measures at, take part in, and vote at the Annual, Special and General Meetings of the Association & right to nominate candidates for Office, TYPES OF MEMBERSHIP Family $30.00 Single Adult $15.00 Under 17 years $10.00 Children under 5 years FREE Age Pensioners $5.00 All Other Pensioners $10.00 (required to present card)
GRENFELL DOG PARK: Grenfell has a fantastic Dog Park in West just past the Painted Silos. It is wonderful to see this facility used by dog lovers every day. The Grenfell Dog Park also has a Facebook page. The group was created as a way for people to organise puppy play dates at the park, share photographs and videos of their dog enjoying the park and creating a platform for people to communicate. The dog park has great facilities which include weave poles, hoop jumps, tunnels, tyres and hurdles. There are plenty of seats to sit back and relax, or chat with other dog owners.
LIONS MINI LOTTO: July 27 - Numbers drawn electronically in this order 14, 19, 8, 11,4 & 5, There were no five number or jackpot winners. Jackpot is now $5045 and five number jackpot is $78. Drawn tonight at The Railway Hotel.
Lions conduct meat raffles on Friday night at Railway Hotel and also collect reading glasses and hearing aids as well as bottles for recycling. If you have any reading glasses or bottles/cans you wish to donate, Lions will collect them. Just give us a call 0403 480 729.
Thank you to those who support the Mini Lotto and the meat raffles. Through your generosity, Lions assist local and Lions' charities.
SINCERE SYMPATHY: Sympathy is extended to the families who have lost loved ones recently, including the families of Fr Laurie Beath of Cowra and formerly of Gooloogong. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all.
WEDDIN WHISPERS: If you have any social news you wish to have published in the column, please contact me on 0403 480 729 or by email at carrollt@tpg.com.au News of special occasions (weddings, anniversaries and birthdays), holidays, visitors, new babies and achievements of family and friends would be appreciated. As many residents do not have social media, they miss your wonderful news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.