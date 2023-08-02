Weddin Whispers: Grenfell prepares for Show in September

SHOWTIME 2023: The 145th Annual Show will be held on Friday and Saturday September 1 and 2. Grenfell Show P.A.H & I. association invites you to become a member and support the organisation which advertises the Grenfell District. Members also enjoy the privileges listed - FAMILY MEMBERSHIP ENTITLES YOU TO: 1. Two admission tickets allowing you to enter showground as many times as you wish. 2. Admission for children under 17 years of age if accompanied by parent or guardian. 3. The right to propose measures at, take part in, and vote at the Annual, Special and General Meetings of the Association & right to nominate candidates for Office, TYPES OF MEMBERSHIP Family $30.00 Single Adult $15.00 Under 17 years $10.00 Children under 5 years FREE Age Pensioners $5.00 All Other Pensioners $10.00 (required to present card)