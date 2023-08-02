The Grenfell Record
Weddin Whispers: Grenfell prepares for Show in September

August 3 2023 - 7:00am
MUSIC MUSTER: Allan and Mary Stokes have returned after attending the Channel Country Music Muster in Thargomindah in SW Qld, which is the headquarters of the Bulloo Shire - the shire covers an area of 73,600kms and home to around 300 people.

