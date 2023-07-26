Busy start to term for St Joseph's School

Following the recent success of the St Joseph's Choir at the Forbes Eisteddfod, the school received a special request from the MPS to perform for the residents.
On Thursday July 27, March the Choir enjoyed a sunny walk to the facility where they were greeted enthusiastically by the staff and residents.
Under the expert guidance of Choir leader Ricardo Barone from the Young Regional School of Music, the children performed a repertoire of songs including our school song, Castle in a Cloud from Les Miserable, The Caucus Race from Alice in Wonderland and Shake it Up by Taylor Swift.
The children then mingled with the residents and enjoyed a treat of ice cream. Thank you, MPS.
St Joseph's students are looking forward to visiting the residents at MPS on a regular basis and forging new friendships.
Staff take part in Spirituality Day
Our staff from St Joseph's Primary School Grenfell travelled to West Wyalong on Monday, July 17 to attend a staff Spirituality Day with fellow colleagues from St Mary's War Memorial School, West Wyalong, and St Francis Xavier School, Lake Cargelligo.
The day was led by Lee Herden, Principal Catholic Identity Officer at Catholic Education Canberra Goulburn. Our focus theme was 'Mercy'.
Mercy Definition: The disposition to be kind and forgiving. Founded on compassion, mercy differs from compassion or the feeling of sympathy in putting this feeling into practice with a readiness to assist.
It is therefore the ready willingness to help anyone in need, especially in need of pardon or reconciliation.
Staff focused particularly on Scripture exploring mercy, defining characteristics of a Catholic School and the grammar of dialogue.
The staff found the day very rewarding as they reflected on their work in schools and considered future actions that they could implement.
