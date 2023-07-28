The Grenfell Record
Weddin Whispers: Get ready for National Tree Day

July 28 2023 - 12:00pm
BIRTHDAY VISIT: Claire Turner and her boyfriend Nick Bakks travelled from the Atherton Tablelands (Far North Qld) to spend Claires 22nd birthday with her mother Julie Gilmore and Tony Haley. Claire really enjoyed meeting everyone and they had such a lovely time together. Claire said "I Had an absolute blast visiting mum on my birthday trip. So nostalgic!! Wish we could have stayed longer!!" Julie added "Spending time with my grown up daughter visiting childhood haunts was a trip back in time and a stepping-stone for the future." The group enjoyed a nostalgic trip to Orange where Claire grew up.

