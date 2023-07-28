Weddin Whispers: Get ready for National Tree Day

BIRTHDAY VISIT: Claire Turner and her boyfriend Nick Bakks travelled from the Atherton Tablelands (Far North Qld) to spend Claires 22nd birthday with her mother Julie Gilmore and Tony Haley. Claire really enjoyed meeting everyone and they had such a lovely time together. Claire said "I Had an absolute blast visiting mum on my birthday trip. So nostalgic!! Wish we could have stayed longer!!" Julie added "Spending time with my grown up daughter visiting childhood haunts was a trip back in time and a stepping-stone for the future." The group enjoyed a nostalgic trip to Orange where Claire grew up.
LONG TAN DAY: The Grenfell RSL Sub-Branch's Long Tan/ Vietnam Veterans Day Commemorative Service will be held at Grenfell Memorial Park on Friday August 18 commencing at 5.45pm, where all members of the public are invited to attend.
Following the service, Hors D'oeuvres will be available $15 per person (payable on the night) at 7pm at the Railway Hotel - for catering purposes, please RSVP to President Glen Ivins - Mob: 0447 456 509 by Friday August 11.
ECUMENICAL SERVICE: The next Ecumenical service will be hosted by St Joseph's parish in the school library (Not in church) at 2pm on Sunday July 30. The library will be a warmer venue during the cold winter weather. Parishioners of all churches in Grenfell are invited to attend.
St Joseph's Parishioners are asked to bring a plate to share for afternoon tea.
Entry is via the Young Street entrance to the schools as it provides easier access to the library.
21st BIRTHDAY: Cooper Brown, son of Samantha and Martin, brother of Jasper and Zeb and grandson of Terry and Deidre Carroll celebrated his 21st birthday on July 20. Terry and I travelled to Melbourne for this milestone and joined around forty guest to help Cooper celebrate. Cooper's Melbourne grandmother Mim Brown was also in attendance. A beautiful evening was enjoyed by all.
CWA EVENING BRANCH: Members of the Evening Branch enjoyed a "Christmas in July" traditional dinner at Unwind last week.
Business was kept to a minimum with the catering for the group meeting on August 12 in Grenfell the only item on the agenda.
Fun and fellowship was the order of the night where each member brought a gift along which was numbered and a draw was conducted for them.
TRIVIA NIGHT: The Grenfell Bowling Club will be hosting a trivia night tomorrow evening July 28. Proceeds will go to the local NAIDOC Committee. Cost is $10p/p with teams of six players. Registrations are from 6pm with trivia to commence at 7pm.
NATIONAL TREE DAY: National Tree Day is fast approaching. It was established in 1996 by Planet Ark to encourage people to get their hands dirty and connect with nature and their community. Since 1996 26 million trees have been planted by 5 million volunteers. All customers who purchase a plant this week from Weddin Community Native Nursery in Grenfell can also have a free tree to celebrate National Tree Day on July 30. Trees are a very important part of our landscape. They provide oxygen, give us shade, shelter, food and medicine and provide habitat for our wildlife.
CARAGABAL WINTER BALL: The Caragabal Memorial Hall committee will be hosting a Winter Black Tie Ball on Saturday August 5. Music is by the "Young Ones". It is a BYO Esky event with all proceeds going to the upkeep of the Memorial Hall. For further information contact Donna 0410 800 855 or Sue 0439 698 427.
LIONS MINI LOTTO: Jul 20 - Numbers drawn electronically in this order 5, 3,10, 12, 11 & 4. There was one five number winner and no jackpot winners. Jackpot now $4840 and five number jackpot is $37. Drawn tonight at The Albion Hotel.
Lions conduct meat raffles on Friday night @ Railway Hotel and also collect reading glasses and hearing aids as well as bottles for recycling. If you have any reading glasses or bottles/cans you wish to donate, Lions will collect them. Just give us a call 0403 480 729.
Thank you to those who support the Mini Lotto and the meat raffles. Through your generosity, Lions assist local and Lions' charities.
SINCERE SYMPATHY: Sympathy is extended to the families who have lost loved ones recently, including the families of Elaine Hocking, Verna Ellis and Mavis Pearce a former Quandialla resident and Phil Brown. Phil who will be remembered as a teacher at The Henry Lawson High School. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all.
WEDDIN WHISPERS: If you have any social news you wish to have published in the column, please contact me on 0403 480 729 or by email at carrollt@tpg.com.au News of special occasions (weddings, anniversaries and birthdays), holidays, visitors, new babies and achievements of family and friends would be appreciated. As many residents do not have social media, they miss your wonderful news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.