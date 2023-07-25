Get ready for the return of the Weddin Mountain Muster

The 2023 Weddin Mountain Muster is fast approaching and preparations are ramping up for the week long event held in the first week of the September school holidays.
The committee are well practiced in their respective roles but after three years of the event being cancelled due to COVID and extremely wet conditions it feels a little surreal and incredibly exciting to be gearing up again.
This year we have several new riding and horse marshal committee members so have been making the most of our pre-rides to ensure we are as well set up as we can possibly be.
"On Sunday the 16th we completed our Quandong pre ride. This was our fifth pre ride for the year," trail boss, Ashleigh Leibick said.
"With rolling paddocks of green and gold, stunning views of the Weddin Mountains and Conimbla Ranges, and some new tracks, our riders are set for a treat come September."
The Weddin Mountain Muster participants love to contribute all they can to our town and for many years have run their own fundraising campaign for an organisation within Grenfell.
This year Grenfell Pony Club will be the recipients which is very fitting as GPC is celebrating their 60th anniversary.
Please keep your eye out for information on social media and in the Grenfell Record regarding where you can be to watch the fancy dress parade on Wednesday, September 27 as we complete the town ride.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.