The Grenfell Record
Home/News/Local News

Get ready for the return of the Weddin Mountain Muster

By Alex Makin
July 26 2023 - 8:42am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The 2023 Weddin Mountain Muster is fast approaching and preparations are ramping up for the week long event held in the first week of the September school holidays.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Grenfell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.