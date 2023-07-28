The Grenfell Record
Goannas at home this Sunday

By Gary Holmes
July 28 2023 - 11:30am
Grenfell will host Condobolin in all three grades at Lawson Park this Saturday in the final competition round. The following weekend sees the commencement of the semi-finals.

