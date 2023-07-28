Goannas at home this Sunday

Grenfell will host Condobolin in all three grades at Lawson Park this Saturday in the final competition round. The following weekend sees the commencement of the semi-finals.
There will also be a masters game at 1.50pm between the Grenfell Dinosaurs and the South Tuggeranong Knights. Other game times are Youth League (11.20am), League Tag (12.40pm), and First Grade (2.30pm).
Later in the evening the Goannas will be holding their annual Reverse Draw fundraiser at the Grenfell Bowling Club. For a $50 ticket you can enjoy a BBQ tea, entertaining draw, and the chance to share in $3,000 prizemoney ($2000 first prize).
The draw starts at 7.30pm and there are still some tickets available so to reserve your spot message/call Daniel (0497264892) or Chelsea (0439398280).
All three grades travelled out to a sunny Canowindra last Sunday to take on the Tigers and following are the match reports
YOUTH LEAGUE
The young Goannas opened the scoring in the first five minutes but after a succession of errors they soon found themselves down 12-4.
Grenfell improved their ball control and they scored twice before half-time to lead 16-12 at the break and then they scored another two tries in the second half to take a handy 24-12 lead.
Canowindra fought back with a converted try and they were finishing strongly but the young Goannas hung on to record a 25-18 victory.
Players to stand out for Grenfell were Brodie Loader (2 tries), Wayde Mills (1 try), Blake Dmbrain (2 tries and Players Player), Bailey Edwards, Brayden Smith, and Benji Reid.
Grenfell's remaining points came from two Chase McFarlane goals and a towering field goal by Rhys Hughes.
LEAGUE TAG
Canowindra led 10 nil at the break with both their tries coming from kicks. The Girlannas came back into the match in the second half and only trailed 10-8, but the Tigers were quick to respond with a try out wide and push their lead out to 14-8.
Canowindra scored a couple of late tries one of which was against the run play when Grenfell dropped the ball on the half-way line.
The final score favoured Canowindra 24-8 but this was no indication of the closeness of the contest and it was one of those days when the "bounce of the ball" just didn't go the way of the Girlannas.
Best for Grenfell were Players Player Sophie Berry, Caitlin Dixon, Teleitha O'Byrne, Rachel Causer, Bec Smith, and Faith Smith. The try scorers for Grenfell were Faith Smith and Caitlin Dixon.
FIRST GRADE
The Goannas were outclassed by a Tigers outfit who set the tone for the match in the first minute when they scored after a 50 metre break.
Canowindra led 38-6 at half-time, but to Grenfell's credit they didn't "throw in the towel" and they eventually went down 56-16 meaning they lost the second half by 18-10.
Grenfell were able to compete in patches but they were unable to contain speedy full-back Ryan Clarke, rangy front-rower Lewis Dwyer and the four Mariner boys.
Bryce Taylor was again a standout for the Goannas picking up the best and fairest points and the Players Player.
Bryce is a gutsy back-rower who goes all day, he has a big motor and plays well above his weight. Frazer Ryder, Dan Harveyson, and Toby Barons also played well for the Goannas.
Grenfell's points came from tries to Dan Harveyson, Fotofili Paunga, and Jay Anau whilst Josh Edwards and Siaosi Mafileo each kicked a goal.
