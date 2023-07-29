Grenfell Public School students celebrate NAIDOC Week

National NAIDOC Week celebrations are held across Australia in July each year, to celebrate and recognise the history, culture and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.
NAIDOC Week is an opportunity for all Australians to learn about First Nations cultures and histories and participate in celebrations of the oldest, continuous living cultures on earth.
On Wednesday, July 19, the Grenfell Public School Community celebrated NAIDOC day.
Following a special whole-school assembly, students rotated through in a variety of activities including; rock painting, beading, making rainbow serpents, STEM activities, treasure hunt and writing of an Acknowledgement of Country.
They also enjoyed making Johnny cakes and cooking them over an open fire. Following recess, students from The Henry Lawson High School led small groups through tabloids based on traditional games.
We were very fortunate to have such a lovely, sunny day to enjoy all the outdoor activities and a sausage sizzle for lunch.
