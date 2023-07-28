Alan's five hundredth game fiercely contested

Long serving player Alan Leibick joined the Grenfell Rugby Union Club on the field on Saturday to play his 500th game, squaring off against a strong Harden side. A good crowd arrived at R.B. Bembrick Oval to cheer on Al and the Grenfell in a hard fought match.
While the end result was 19-20 in favour of Harden, Grenfell Rugby Union Club Secretary Josh Taylor said they were right in it to win it until the last few minutes.
Taylor said Harden are a strong side and he wasn't expecting to see such a close match, though he is really happy with the strong performance by the Grenfell squad.
For long serving player, Alan Leibick playing footy has become a major part of his life and he cites the mateship and the culture of the club as a main reason why he still plays.
Leibick joined the club in 1981 as a member of the first grade squad and played with them to win 12 club championships, Starting as a breakaway, Leibick went on to play in the front row as time progressed, playing both hooker and prop, and he prides himself working hard when he's on the field.
From his experience playing footy, Leibick thinks players that show up for each other contribute a lot to a winning team which helps form great friendships.
"Just having players that want to play for each other and not just show up for training every week, but go out with each other, even before and after the season," Leibick said.
"You end up with good mates."
