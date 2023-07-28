The Grenfell Record
Alan's five hundredth game fiercely contested

By Brendan McCool
July 28 2023 - 3:00pm
Long serving player Alan Leibick joined the Grenfell Rugby Union Club on the field on Saturday to play his 500th game, squaring off against a strong Harden side. A good crowd arrived at R.B. Bembrick Oval to cheer on Al and the Grenfell in a hard fought match.

