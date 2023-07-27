Council votes to help with legal costs

Weddin Shire Council, in their monthly meeting on July 21, resolved to provide legal assistance to mayor Craig Bembrick under section 8 of the Councillor Expenses and Facilities Policy.
Councillor Bembrick, who was not present in Council for the discussions, submitted the request to Council after being served with a Statement of Claim from Councillor Michelle Cook on July 13, 2023.
The Statement of Claim relates primarily to allegations made against Councillor Bembrick in the role as mayor of Weddin Shire Council.
In the report tabled to Weddin Shire Council, Councillor Cook submitted the claim for expenses in relation to solicitor fees to respond to an allegation of a breach in the Code of Conduct.
Councillor Cook submitted the Code of Conduct complaint report was released on May 29 with no findings against her.
As part of the report tabled to Council, Councillor Bembrick wrote the matters raised from the Statement of Claim relate to an ongoing matter between Weddin Shire Council and Councillor Cook.
Councillor Bembrick wrote in his request for assistance under the Councillor Expenses and Facilities Policy that he is not an employer, nor has any financial delegation and Councillor Cook is not entitled to make the application.
Deputy Mayor Paul Best said Council have received advice to not discuss the legal matter itself in open Council, with the discussions to relate to the fees and actual report presented to Council.
Weddin Shire Council's Acting Public Officer Luke Sheehan said, as outlined in the report, Section 8 of the Council expenses and Facilities policy Council may reimburse the reasonable legal expenses of a councillor defending an action arising from the performance in good faith of a function under the Local Government Act provided that the outcome of the legal proceedings is favourable to the councillor.
Mr Sheehan said the financial implications at this time are not known.
Councillor Best said in line with Weddin Shire Council policy there is a cost limit of $14,199 which will be enforced at this stage.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.