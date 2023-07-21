The Grenfell Record
Council votes to help legal costs

Updated July 28 2023 - 11:10am, first published 2:33pm
Weddin Shire Council.
Weddin Shire Council, in their monthly meeting on July 21, resolved to provide legal assistance to mayor Craig Bembrick under section 8 of the Councillor Expenses and Facilities Policy.

