Main Street works progressing well

By Brendan McCool
July 27 2023 - 2:17pm
In an update on the Main Street to Weddin Shire Council at their monthly meeting on July 21, General Manager Noreen Vu said at the the report was written, the completion of concreting works were sitting at 89 percent complete, but had increased to about 94 percent completion by the meeting.

