Main Street works progressing well

In an update on the Main Street to Weddin Shire Council at their monthly meeting on July 21, General Manager Noreen Vu said at the the report was written, the completion of concreting works were sitting at 89 percent complete, but had increased to about 94 percent completion by the meeting.
Ms Vu said depending on weather, the asphalt installation will be booked in to begin on Monday, August 28.
"Similar to the bottom end, it will mean that [the] top end will need to be shut for three days for them to allow them to do the asphalt works," Ms Vu said.
"So that's something we're going to have to work closely in conjunction with the businesses up at the top end."
There are plans for there to be a door knock of businesses, as well as announcements on the Council website and Facebook page to give notice.
In other updates for the completion of the works, trees and shrubs have been planted down at the bottom end of the street.
Ms Vu said in their investigations in extending the work up to the roundabout, while there are some potholes at the moment, they found that the sub-grade is still in good condition.
As part of this, Ms Vu said they can probably mill out about 50mm of the road surface and put the asphalt down, which will allow for some cost saving.
