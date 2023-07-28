Weddin welcomes two new Australians

The Grenfell community celebrated with Chibung Tang and Elizabeth Akhiwu as they were conferred as new Australian citizens last week.
Chibung and Elizabeth were welcomed at a Grenfell Town Hall ceremony on the afternoon of Thursday, July 20.
During the ceremony Weddin mayor, councillor Craig Bembrick said Australia has been built by combined contributions of our indigenous people and those who came here later from all over the world.
"No one who applies for Australian citizenship is expected to renounce their cultural identity, customs or traditions," he said.
Cr Bembrick said Australians accept and respect the cultures and traditions of newcomers and in return expect new citizens to respect and accept the cultural differences they find here.
Chibung Tang moved to Australia from Cambodia in 2014 to study Business.
While here he met his future wife before he moved to Grenfell almost five years ago to help run a local shop owned by his cousin.
Mr Tang said they like Grenfell due to how friendly the town and people are.
With parents still living in Cambodia, Mr Tang said getting his citizenship also helps when he goes to visit them before then returning back to his new home.
Elizabeth Akhiwu and her family moved to Grenfell in 2013 from Botswana when her husband, Dr Patrick Akhiwu got a job to run a practice in Grenfell.
They came with their kids, who were young when they first arrived, with Mrs Akhiwu the first to obtain her citizenship.
Mrs Akhiwu said one of the reasons she decided to seek her Australian citizenship was so she could vote and participate more in the community.
The last 10 years have been adventurous and exciting, Mrs Akhiwu said, with the cultural differences and environments.
Mrs Akhiwu said she loves the town of Grenfell as the people are very warm, kind and welcoming.
She thanked the community for making her feel at home.
