Grenfell's swimmers have been recognised as part of the Junior Excellence program

By Brendan McCool
July 30 2023 - 11:30am
Swimmers recognised.
Twelve of Grenfell's swimmers have had their improvements in the water over the 2022-2023 swimming season recognised as part of Swimming Australia's Junior Excellence (JX) program.

