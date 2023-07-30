Twelve of Grenfell's swimmers have had their improvements in the water over the 2022-2023 swimming season recognised as part of Swimming Australia's Junior Excellence (JX) program.
Swimming Australia's JX program recognises the performances of swimmers aged 9 - 13 to encourage and inspire the next generation of competitive swimmers.
Established in 2007, the program recognises swimmers aged from 9 to 13 years, who accomplish times set by Swimming Australia at a gold, silver, bronze or blue standard.
Each year Swimming Australia releases the JX criteria and standards for the forthcoming season which swimmers, parents and coaches can use as targets.
The times set to qualify for each standard vary between age group.
Twelve swimmers from the Grenfell Amateur Swimming Club received awards, including:
Nicola Mitton (President, Grenfell Amateur Swimming Club) said on behalf of the Grenfell Swimming Club they would like to congratulate all of their swimmers who have earned JX Awards.
"These awards recognise your fabulous time improvements throughout the 2022/2023 season," Ms Mitton said.
"They are a just reward for all of your efforts in the pool, both in carnivals and squad training throughout the season."
"These swimmers will be presented with their awards on one of our first club nights, towards the end of October," Ms Mitton said.
The awards are set to be presented at the start of the 2023/24 swimming season.
All approved swim meet results are loaded into the Swimming Australia's Swim Central and used as results towards an overall award for each individual swimmer.
Times will be recognised from both short course and long course events in the 9-10 year-old age bracket.
In the 11-13 year old old bracket times will be recognised from long course events only.
