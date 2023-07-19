Weddin Whispers: Grow Grenfell Group joins Boomerang exhibit opening in Parkes

GRENFELL CATCH UPS: Whilst in Sydney from Canberra to see the "Beauty & the Beast" with their daughter Laura, Chris and their girls and on the spur of the moment decision the musical "Tina" former Grenfell residents David and Anne Hill then caught up with other former locals Karen (Holland) and Michael Parker for lunch in Newton. Both are long time school friends Karen was also one of Anne's bridesmaids. (43 years ago).

