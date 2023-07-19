Weddin Whispers: Grow Grenfell Group joins Boomerang exhibit opening in Parkes

A RUB OF THE GREEN: Ex-librarian Anne Gault resumed her travelling recently after a three-year hiatus due to Covid, spending three weeks in June on a coach tour circumnavigating Ireland.
Anne reports that Ireland is as beautiful and the people as friendly as reputation suggests.
Her camera was kept very busy! The weather was perfect for the trip with only one wet day - the locals told them were very lucky.
Highlights of the trip apart from the general scenery and people were for her visiting the EPIC Centre in Dublin, a museum tracing the history of Irish emigration over the centuries and the trip out to Skellig Michael, a small rocky island off the Atlantic coast buffeted by the Atlantic storms and once populated by a small hermit monastic community
. They travelled out on an open boat and despite being given oilskins got quite damp from the sea spray. But it was exhilarating.
"Thank goodness I don't get seasick," Anne said.
Ireland has a complicated and often tragic history, but Northerners they spoke to pointed to the benefits of the current peace in terms of burgeoning tourism and investment as well as personal safety as reasons to support the current rapport.
It may come as a surprise to learn that while potatoes remain a staple food and are served at every meal (and sometimes in two forms such as mash and chips) 95% of them are now imported, including from Ecuador.
"We only saw one small potato patch and it was more a private garden than for commercial production," Anne said.
GROW GRENFELL GROUP: The Grenfell Lights...365 Nights a Year! INSPIRATION4 SPACE BOOMERANG UNVEILED IN PARKES The framed Inspiration4 Space Boomerang was officially unveiled at the CSIRO Parkes Radio Telescope on Tuesday July 11 and will be exhibited at the Visitor Information Centre until January 2024.
The hand-crafted boomerang was created by the well-known Indigenous artist Lewis Burns from Dubbo and taken into space by astronaut Dr Sian 'Leo' Proctor as a community fundraising project for the NSW township of Grenfell.
The Inspiration4 Space Boomerang was flown into space on the evening of September 15 2021 aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket that lifted off from NASA's Complex 39A launch site at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, USA.
The space-flight ushered in a new era of human space-flight as the first all-civilian crew to orbit the earth. The Inspiration4 crew were Jared Isaacman (Mission Commander), Hayley Arceneaux (Medical Officer), Chris Sembroski (Mission Specialist) and Dr Sian 'Leo' Proctor (Pilot) and a very special Boomerang representing the township of Grenfell, NSW.
Note: - Vision and photographs of the Inspiration4 Space Boomerang floating inside the SpaceX capsule 585 km above earth are available to the media. Langley Proctor is the brother of Astronaut Dr Sian Proctor and he travelled to Parkes for the unveiling and was available for interviews.
Langley spent the final three weeks of the astronaut training in the USA in September 2021 with his sister in the lead-up to the Inspiration4 space mission. Contact: Jeff Gallimore - President - Grow Grenfell Group Inc - Tel: 0424 503 450. Pictured are the Grow Grenfell Group Executive
GRENFELL CATCH UPS: Whilst in Sydney from Canberra to see the "Beauty & the Beast" with their daughter Laura, Chris and their girls and on the spur of the moment decision the musical "Tina" former Grenfell residents David and Anne Hill then caught up with other former locals Karen (Holland) and Michael Parker for lunch in Newton. Both are long time school friends Karen was also one of Anne's bridesmaids. (43 years ago).
QUANDIALLA CRISTMAS IN JULY: Christmas in July at Quandialla Bowling Club - was a successful turnout with delicious food and a fun Sunday afternoon. Congratulations and many thanks to the Quandialla Hall and Progress Committee for organising the luncheon. Funds raised go to the Quandialla Soldiers Memorial Hall. Special thanks to Sue Priestley for her beautiful Christmas Decorations.
LIONS MINI LOTTO: Jul 13 - Numbers drawn electronically in this order 3,17, 18, 7, 20 & 16. There were no five number or jackpot winners. Jackpot now $4655 and five number jackpot is $76. Drawn tonight at The Criterion Hotel.
Lions conduct meat raffles on Friday night @ Railway Hotel and also collect reading glasses and hearing aids as well as bottles for recycling. If you have any reading glasses or bottles/cans you wish to donate, Lions will collect them. Just give us a call 0403 480 729.
Thank you to those who support the Mini Lotto and the meat raffles. Through your generosity, Lions assist local and Lions' charities.
WEDDIN WHISPERS: If you have any social news you wish to have published in the column, please contact me on 0403 480 729 or by email at carrollt@tpg.com.au News of special occasions (weddings, anniversaries and birthdays), holidays, visitors, new babies and achievements of family and friends would be appreciated. As many residents do not have social media, they miss your wonderful news.
