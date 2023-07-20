On Saturday, July 22, 2023 Alan Leibick will run onto R.B Bembrick field against the Harden Red Devils for his 500th first grade game.
This is an incredible achievement only achieved by very, very few players.
In 1981 Alan (Al) played his first game for the Grenfell Rugby Union Club (the Panthers). This started his love and passion for rugby and playing for his teammates and town.
Al started his career as a breakaway and as time progressed to the front row, playing both hooker and prop. Whatever position he was asked to play he has done with great talent and enthusiasm.
When Al was asked what the highlights have been of the last 42 years of playing rugby he quickly remembered a few points:
- Winning his first Premiership in 1987.
- Winning 10 Premierships in a row 1990-1999.
- Country Champions in 1988.
- In 16 Grand Finals in a row.
Over this long career Al has made many friends and contacts all over the world. He has also been an incredible club man and longstanding member of the committee. Al is always keen to help out with anything to do with his beloved club.
In 2010 Al's dedication and commitment to the club was rewarded with being named a Life Member of the Grenfell Panthers.
On behalf of the Grenfell Rugby Club Executive, Committee, players past and present, fans and the general community I would like to extend our huge congratulation for this incredible milestone.
Al is an incredible man who has worked very hard and he thoroughly deserves this accolade.
It is an honour to have him in our club representing the Panthers and Grenfell as a whole.
Congratulation Al, enjoy the celebrations.
Joshua Taylor, Secretary GRUC
Both grades travelled to Cootamundra on Saturday, July 15 after the high of winning their games at home to West Wyalong in the previous round.
It was the Pinks last round game as they have two byes against Harden and Blayney to end the season.
Uncontested scrums didn't help the Pinks mighty forwards pack and Coota came out all guns blazing on a slippery, muddy, and slightly smelly ground and led 19 nil.
Frosty crossed the line for the Pinks and the ever-reliable Kenzie converted, bringing the score to 19-7.
Dicko chimed in with another try before Coota scored one for themselves and the half time score was 24-12.
Pinks opened the scoring in the second half through a try to Tahnee which Kenzie converted. Coota then scored their own converted try, and the score was 31-19.
Coota then scored another unconverted try before Kenzie crossed over for the Pinks, bringing the final score to 36-24.
The Pinks still sit in fourth place on the ladder but the surprise win by West Wyalong over Young means the finals spot is dependent on the results of the final two rounds.
This scribe is sure the Pinks will make the semis, which is an amazing achievement for a team that is new to the comp.
Three points went to Susan Stokes, two points were shared between Shell and Cobar and one point went to Sally.
Shell picked up players player and the beautiful bedazzler cardigan.
The Cootamundra men were hell bent on making sure they had a win at their final home game of the season and ran amok in the first half leading 29-0 at half time.
The second half saw the Panthers contain their opposition and it was well into the half before Coota managed to put points on the board via a penalty kick. Grenfell finally got a try through Mesake.
Coota scored a final unconverted try late in the half to put the final score at 37-5 to the home side.
Three points went to Fili, two points to Henry and one to Will. Jay got players player.
This week is the Panthers' last home game against Harden.
It is also Sponsors Day and the Bill Eastaway Memorial Medal match.
Come down to RB Bembrick field to thank our sponsors and enjoy the balcony view for the last time in 2023. The men kick off at 3.15pm.
