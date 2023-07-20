The Grenfell Record
Alan takes to field against Harden in 500th game

By Joshua Taylor
Updated July 20 2023 - 11:02am, first published 10:30am
Alan Leibick will celebrate his 500th first grade match with his family. Image supplied.
On Saturday, July 22, 2023 Alan Leibick will run onto R.B Bembrick field against the Harden Red Devils for his 500th first grade game.

