Grenfell and the Weddin community are getting ready for this year's shoeboxes. They are busy sewing, knitting and gathering items to pack in this year's shoeboxes.
Last year Grenfell sent 468 shoeboxes which were delivered to Ukraine, Fiji, Papua New Guinea, Solomon Island, Philippines, and Cambodia. Last year the 200 millionth shoebox gift was delivered to a little girl called Natalya.
We give God the glory as we celebrate a historic Operation Christmas Child milestone OCC has been running since 1993 and have delivered to children in 175 countries and territories since the project started.
More than 10.5 million Children worldwide received an Operation Christmas Child shoebox in 2022 more than 2.4 million made a decision for Christ in 2022
You can pick up your broacher on how to pack a shoebox from most shops in town.
For OCC inquiries contact Joyce Baker, Grenfell coordinator, on 63833529 or 0439 832 825.
Joyce Baker
