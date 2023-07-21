It's a very unlikely thing to happen. That's what president of the Grow Grenfell Group Jeff Gallimore said of a boomerang floating in space, and more importantly, of it supporting the historic township of Grenfell. But it happened. And right now it's on display at the CSIRO Parkes Observatory Visitors Centre for the next six months.
The idea came about when Jeff and his wife Susie were having coffee with their friends Langley Proctor, who's American, and his wife Caroline in Sydney.
Langley was leaving for America in a week in August 2021 to visit his sister, geoscientist, explorer, and science communication specialist Dr Sian Proctor who was one of four Inspiration4 astronauts boarding the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on September 15, 2021.
Jeff said Langley thought it was a great idea to send a boomerang for Grenfell into space.
"And just maybe his sister and the crew might agree to take the boomerang," he said.
"A boomerang might be a perfect something going into space... with the idea for it to fund community projects in Grenfell and reinvigorate Grenfell to stop a [downward trend of its population].
"This was going to be a challenge. All the equipment for the mission had already been weighed. We wanted to send a boomerang with one week to do it."
Jeff turned to something as simple as Google to find an Indigenous artist.
"It's no lie, the first one to come up was Lewis [Burns from Dubbo], and I called him the very next day," he said.
"I asked him if he could make us a boomerang and 'we need it by Thursday', and it needed to be small.
"Lewis to his credit said 'yeah mate I can do it'."
Lewis hand-crafted and painted the boomerang, featuring the Southern Cross and inscribing the words Dreamtime Corroboree on the back. And it was ready by Thursday.
"Our sincere thanks to Lewis for his creativity and certainly his support," Jeff said.
"And we're always grateful to Langley and his sister, and the crew for allowing the boomerang into space with them."
Langley said the Inspiration4 Space Mission was such a special thing for him and his family.
Langley and Sian's father Edward Langley Proctor Jr, a mathematician, worked at the NASA tracking station in Guam during the Apollo missions, eight months after Neil Armstrong walked on the moon.
When the Apollo 11 crew went missing, their father helped save them by doing the calculations to find them. Neil Armstrong travelled to Guam to thank all the people who worked on the mission and handed Sian's father a personalised hand-written note thanking him.
Sian took a number of items up to space with her, not just the boomerang.
"She called me and said 'Langley you have to bring the thank you note to take into space for dad'," Langley said.
Sian trained for six months as the spacecraft's pilot, becoming the first black female to do so.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
