Christine Little
By Christine Little
July 21 2023 - 11:00am
President of the Grow Grenfell Group Jeff Gallimore and Langley Proctor (not pictured) talked about the Inspiration4 Space Boomerang. Picture by Christine Little.
It's a very unlikely thing to happen. That's what president of the Grow Grenfell Group Jeff Gallimore said of a boomerang floating in space, and more importantly, of it supporting the historic township of Grenfell. But it happened. And right now it's on display at the CSIRO Parkes Observatory Visitors Centre for the next six months.

