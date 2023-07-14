The Grenfell Record
Home/News/Local News

Weddin Shire Council frontline staff tour villages

Updated July 17 2023 - 10:57am, first published July 14 2023 - 2:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Council's Executive team and a number frontline staff went out to the villages of Caragabal, Greenethorpe and Bimbi allowing residents to ask staff questions directly, provide feedback or provide any customer service requests. Image supplied.
Council's Executive team and a number frontline staff went out to the villages of Caragabal, Greenethorpe and Bimbi allowing residents to ask staff questions directly, provide feedback or provide any customer service requests. Image supplied.

Last week Council's Executive team and a number frontline staff went out to the villages of Caragabal, Greenethorpe and Bimbi.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Grenfell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.