Weddin Shire Council frontline staff tour villages

Last week Council's Executive team and a number frontline staff went out to the villages of Caragabal, Greenethorpe and Bimbi.
The Council Mobile Hub aims to bring the council services to the village allowing residents to ask staff questions directly, provide feedback or provide any customer service requests.
Weddin Shire Council General Manager Noreen Vu said the Mobile Hub is a two way benefit with staff able to go and inspect issues with the locals.
Council staff frequently go out to the villages but the Mobile Hub allows more people to have knowledge of concerns raised, Ms Vu said.
The Council Mobile Hub is the second time staff have gone out.
"We aim to go out at a minimum once to twice a year," Ms Vu said.
The Council Hub is initiative by the General Manager and introduced to try and encourage positive communication.
Questions raised from both tours included roads, the new waste collection service in the villages, animal control, weeds, rates and our IT Officer was able to showcase the Star Link technology to residents.
"We found that by having that face-to-face interaction we could explain to residents government processes or other areas that might delay an issue and also let people know how we'll be rectifying the issue," Ms Vu said.
"We still encourage everyone to email Council or call on any issues or concerns"
The final stop will be Quandialla on Wednesday, July 19.
Weddin Shire Council expect to do another tour towards the end of the year.
"Council would like to thank all of the progress groups and committees for hosting us," Ms Vu said.
