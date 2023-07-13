Weddin Whispers: Renowned artist to visit

GRENFELL ARTISTS INC: Workshop with world renowned landscape artist Craig Penny at Rose Street Hall on Saturday/Sunday August 5 & 6. Cost of the weekend will be $150 for members of Grenfell Artists Inc. and $200 for non-members. It is geared for all skill levels from beginner to advanced. For further information on requirements and materials contact number is 0413 316 299 or check their website grenfellartists.org.au
CWA EVENING BRANCH: Members were delighted to receive second place in the Henry Lawson Festival window competition. As well as depicting many faces of CWA (Grenfell) over the years, the window also made awareness of the many outstanding projects the organisation has achieved - we are not just tea and scones!
Members attended the South West Group Agricultural Day in Young last Saturday. The Evening Branch will be catering/hosting for the South West Group meeting on August 12 and will be running the BBQ at the Grenfell Show on September 2.
The next meeting, July 18, will be a "Christmas in July" dinner at Unwind - please bring a wrapped $10 gift to exchange. For catering purposes, members please RSVP Yes or No to Deidre by Saturday evening July 15.
BIG RED BASH: Dianne and Darren Pyers enjoyed a few days in Grenfell in late June, staying at the free camp at the Lions Park at the Railway Station enroute to the BIG BASH at Birdsville. Whilst in town the enjoyed visits to the Grenfell MPS to see Dianne's mother Marie Rudd. Dianne and Darren were part of the 5835 boot-scooters who danced the Nutbush.
Yes - Birdsville - has done it again! thousands of boot-scooters pulled off another world record attempt in the Queensland outback, honouring the Queen of Rock n Roll where over $80,000 was raised for the Royal Flying Doctors.
Dianne and Darren said, "Yay we did it and we will be back."
LIONS INTERNATIONAL: Lion Geoff Freudenstein a former Grenfell resident and a member of the Lions Club of Young is in Boston Massachusetts USA for the International Convention which was held from July 7 -11. At the Convention Geoff was inducted as Lions District Governor of 201N4. The Australian contingent were successful in the parade gaining 2nd place with Lions world-wide participating.
The 2024 International Convention will be held in Melbourne.
GRENFELL ART GALLERY: The Bald Archy Exhibition Opened June 30 and is on display till July 30. A Message from Maude (The Judge): As you might have heard, we're back in business. I'm ready to put the art world in a flap again. Pretty much anything flies around here, so it should be fun - and it certainly is.
NEW VOGUE: The Grenfell New Vouge dancing group meets every Monday from 5-7pm in the Anglican Church Hall. The group is working hard towards holding a social dance towards the end of the year.
They would love to have some more participants on board - everyone is welcome to come along, meet new friends, learn to dance and have an enjoyable evening. It is also a great way to exercise and keep fit.
FIFA WOMEN'S WORLD CUP: Matildas games live and FREE!! At the hub. Show your support to Grenfell's very own Matilda's player, Clare Hunt! July 20 Australia vs Republic of Ireland, July 27 Australia vs Nigeria and July 31 Australia vs Canada all games at 8pm. Places are limited, bookings essential. Please contact the Grenfell Visitor Information Centre to reserve your spot - 02 6343 2059 or info@visitweddin.com.au So come along with family and friends and cheer on the girls.
WEDDIN LANDCARE: New date for their Revegetation Workshop and Tree Planting Day is rescheduled for Tuesday July 25.
LIONS MINI LOTTO: LIONS MINI LOTTO: Jul 6: Numbers drawn electronically in this order 16, 11, 12, 1, 9 & 4. There were two five number winners who will each receive $101.50. No Jackpot winners. Jackpot now $4460 and five number jackpot is $37. Drawn tonight at The Bowling Club.
Lions conduct meat raffles on Friday night at Railway Hotel, collect reading glasses and hearing aids as well as bottles and cans for recycling. If you have any reading glasses or bottles/cans you wish to donate, Lions will collect them. Just give us a call 0403 480 729. Thank you to those who support the Mini Lotto and the meat raffles. Through your generosity, Lions assist local and Lions' charities.
WEDDIN WHISPERS: If you have any social news you wish to have published in the column, please contact me on 0403 480 729 or by email at carrollt@tpg.com.au News of special occasions (weddings, anniversaries and birthdays), holidays, visitors, new babies and achievements of family and friends would be appreciated. As many residents do not have social media, they miss your wonderful news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.