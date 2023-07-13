The Grenfell Record
Weddin Whispers: Renowned artist to visit

July 13 2023 - 11:00am
GRENFELL ARTISTS INC: Workshop with world renowned landscape artist Craig Penny at Rose Street Hall on Saturday/Sunday August 5 & 6. Cost of the weekend will be $150 for members of Grenfell Artists Inc. and $200 for non-members. It is geared for all skill levels from beginner to advanced. For further information on requirements and materials contact number is 0413 316 299 or check their website grenfellartists.org.au

