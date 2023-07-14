The Grenfell Record
Students leading the way for community

July 14 2023 - 1:08pm
The RAS Foundation has announced a record seventy-three scholarships across its RASF Rural Scholarship program this week, with eleven ambitious students from the Central West region named among the deserving scholars.

