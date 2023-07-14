Students leading the way for community

The RAS Foundation has announced a record seventy-three scholarships across its RASF Rural Scholarship program this week, with eleven ambitious students from the Central West region named among the deserving scholars.
Among them are Quandialla's Emma Dixon and Grenfell's Heather Walker.
Emma Dixon is currently in her fourth-year residency for a Bachelor of Medical Radiation Science, specialising in Diagnostic Radiography, which she is completing at Bathurst Base Hospital. During this year of placement, Emma is looking forward to working with a variety of patients, some of which come from similar backgrounds to her. Emma believes this year will provide her with the foundations and skills necessary for a career in regional healthcare.
Heather Walker is in her third year studying a Bachelor of Education TAS (Technology and Applied Studies) at Charles Sturt University. Heather's goal is to become an agricultural teacher, sharing her knowledge and enthusiasm for the industry with the next generation, aiming to make a positive impact on future generations of agricultural leaders.
Beginning in 2011, the RAS Foundation Rural Scholarship program provides financial assistance to rural and regional students who are passionate about the future success of regional NSW and intend to work within a rural or regional community at the completion of their studies.
RASF Manager, Cecilia Logan, said the Foundation is honoured to support the next generation of bright young minds to pursue their academic dreams.
"Pursuing higher education is often financially and emotionally demanding for rural and regional students, due to the need to relocate to urban centres, away from their family and their familiar way of life", Ms Logan said.
"The Rural scholarship program aims to ease the burden of financial stress by assisting with accommodation and education related costs, so that students can give greater focus to their studies.
"This year we were able to present a record seventy-three scholarships to students from NSW and the ACT, which we are incredibly proud of. What this shows us, and our donors, is that there is a real demand for support and the Rural Scholarships are a tangible way to help the next generation access further education."
The scholarship program is open to students across NSW and the ACT who are currently enrolled or applying for study in an accredited tertiary course at an Australian university, college, or TAFE, with no limits imposed on age or the types of degree that qualify.
The students from the Central West region are studying a range of courses, from psychology to education to medical radiation science, and are eager to take their knowledge and skills back to their community and make a real difference.
