Karen Stuttle cooks up a mountain of joy

Grenfell's Karen Stuttle believes kindness is what we need most in this society. It was this belief which led her to forming the Mountain of Joy and making free dinners for community members.
Starting in her kitchen while living in Kurrajong Heights, in the Hawkesbury region of Sydney in 2019, Karen was creating meals for people who needed a hand while in a crisis.
Karen said there were plenty of people, who found themselves in a crisis, and may not have much family around to support them.
Things evolved from there pretty rapidly, particularly at the end of 2019 with the outbreak of the Gospers Mountain fires.
"It sort of turned into a major food operation where we started finding it wasn't like any other fire," Karen said.
"Normally in a semi-rural [location] you know that firefighters might be at it for a week or two. But this went on for months and they were not eating any real food.
"They were literally crashing, going to bed, and getting up the next morning and getting back on the truck," she said.
"It occurred to me that they needed nutritious food packed into their freezers."
Following the fires, the pandemic hit, along with four flooding events along with a landslide in the region.
"My meal program went from caring for 10 to 15 locals to thousands. We ended up moving a million dollars of food in three years," Karen said.
The food was donated by charities, food banks and businesses.
Karen, who moved with her family to the Grenfell region last year, said it still strikes a chord with her how many people don't have support from close family.
Since moving to Grenfell, she has gone back to her roots, cooking and delivering meals to people around Grenfell and the district every second Saturday.
"This is sort of something that comes naturally and this is what, I feel in my heart, we need to get back to," Karen said.
She stresses Mountain of Joy is not a replacement to other community services such as Meals on Wheels.
Karen said she is now cooking for up to 65 people every fortnight, and she expects this number to grow.
Karen, who trained as a chef, said it usually takes her about five and a half hours but she regards the process as quite therapeutic.
While the cooking time can be therapeutic, Karen said the thing she loves is the time of delivery when she can see people's smiling faces.
While she usually puts the ingredients for her meals together herself, Karen said the community spirit in Grenfell is lovely, with a huge range of produce and pasta, along with some home made slices to include with the meals for that week being donated by others in the community.
Karen said she takes privacy very seriously, and encourages people to reach out if they are going through a tough time.
The delivery of these meals, she said, is not hard for her, but it's about giving out the message that people are not alone.
The best way to get in touch with Karen, she said, was to head to the Weddin Mountain of Joy Facebook page. Karen is also considering putting out some contact information on flyers to be posted near the IGA.
