The Grenfell Record
Home/News/Local News

Karen Stuttle cooks up a mountain of joy

BM
By Brendan McCool
July 13 2023 - 1:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grenfell's Karen Stuttle has been making dinners for Grenfell residents.
Grenfell's Karen Stuttle has been making dinners for Grenfell residents.

Grenfell's Karen Stuttle believes kindness is what we need most in this society. It was this belief which led her to forming the Mountain of Joy and making free dinners for community members.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BM

Brendan McCool

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Grenfell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.