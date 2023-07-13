Drop in to Vaughn's Dam to see draft plans

Weddin Landcare is inviting members of the public, particularly neighbours of the Vaughn's Dam Reserve, to attend a drop-in session on Tuesday, July 18 to view the draft Masterplan of planned works for the Vaughn's Dam Reserve.
The Vaughn's Dam Reserve is Crown Land, managed by Central West Local Land Services (CWLLS) and is located between Henry Lawson Way and West Street and runs along the old railway line on the south side of Grenfell.
In late 2022, Weddin Landcare secured funding through the ANZ Seeds of Renewal program to develop a masterplan for Vaughn's Dam Reserve.
The plan will consolidate the visions of various individuals and groups who are involved with the Reserve and provide direction for works at the Reserve.
Sally Bourne from Sally Bourne Landscapes was engaged to create an inclusive, educational, culturally dynamic and natural community space whilst managing important habitat for local flora and fauna at Vaughn's Dam Reserve.
Sally has now completed a draft plan for the Reserve after consultation with Weddin Landcare, CWLLS, Weddin Shire Council, Crown Lands, Weddin Tourism, local Wiradjuri women and several other interested individuals.
"The next stage is to finalise the plan so we can secure appropriate funding for the completion of the works." Melanie Cooper, Weddin Landcare Coordinator said.
"This is an exciting opportunity for the Grenfell community to get involved and provide initial feedback as well as have input with any great ideas."
"Consulting with the neighbouring properties and general public now will allow us to proceed more confidently, knowing that the community is supportive of the draft plan," Ms Cooper said.
"Further opportunity for input will be provided prior to any on-ground works commencing as the development will likely go on public exhibition, but we'd like to hear if people have any major objections to elements of the plan before it gets to that stage," Ms Cooper said.
Call in to Weddin Landcare's drop-in session to view and discuss the proposed plan on Tuesday, July 18 from 5 pm to 7 pm at Grenfell Community Hub, Main Street, Grenfell.
If you are unable to attend the drop-in session but would like to review the plans and have input, please contact Melanie Cooper on 0417 963 475 or weddinlandcare@outlook.com by July 31, 2023.
Weddin Landcare will also be hosting a Revegetation Workshop and Tree Planting Day at Pinnacle Creek, Hoctors Rd, Pinnacle on July 25 from 9am to 4pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.