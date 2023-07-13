The Grenfell Record
Home/News/Local News

Drop in to Vaughn's Dam to see draft plans

By Contributed
July 13 2023 - 1:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Weddin Landcare is inviting members of the public, particularly neighbours of the Vaughn's Dam Reserve, to attend a drop-in session on Tuesday, July 18 to view the draft Masterplan of planned works for the Vaughn's Dam Reserve.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Grenfell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.