Weddin Whispers: The Bald Archy Prize returns to Grenfell

July 6 2023 - 6:00am
SPACE BOOMERANG: The Inspiration4 Space Boomerang now on display at the Grenfell Art Gallery will be moving from today, Thursday July 6 and will be on exhibition at the CSIRO Parkes Observatory Visitor Centre from July 11 - February 1, 2024.

