Weddin Whispers: The Bald Archy Prize returns to Grenfell

SPACE BOOMERANG: The Inspiration4 Space Boomerang now on display at the Grenfell Art Gallery will be moving from today, Thursday July 6 and will be on exhibition at the CSIRO Parkes Observatory Visitor Centre from July 11 - February 1, 2024.
The Visitor Centre at Parkes have informed us they are excited to be hosting the Boomerang and believe it will be very well received by their visitors. operated since 1961.
The installation on the Inspiration4 Space Boomerang will be unveiled at a function to be held on July 11 at 10.30am at the Parkes Observatory Visitor Centre. Contributed by Jeff Gallimore and Susie Davies.
GRENFELL ART GALLERY: The Gallery's latest exhibition, Australia's premier satirical art prize "The Bald Archy Prize 2023" opened last Friday and will be on display till July 30.
The Bald Archy prize has become Australia's most popular satirical portrait award and is now internationally known. Winning subjects have included Kerry Packer, Shane Warne, John Howard, Pauline Hanson and a myriad of other Australian icons.
Judged by Professor Maude Cockatoo, the world's only avian art critic. It celebrates the lighter side of art and the larrikin Australian spirit, portraits that will make you think, make you talk and most of all make you laugh.
On a chilly evening approximately forty art loving members of the community braved the night and were in attendance.
Claire McCann welcomed everyone and spoke of the outstanding work on display.
The winning portrait is by Marty Steele with the caricature titled (fittingly) "Never a Dull Moment" depicts Bald Archy founder Peter Batey riding aloft the airborne figure of chief judge, cockatoo Maude.
Call into the gallery and vote for your favourite piece of art on display.
MPS: The Grenfell Multipurpose Health Service Day Care Centre birthday parties are back.
Prior to COVID, monthly birthday morning teas were held with various groups in the town providing a delicious morning tea and a birthday cake for the residents.
The first one back in May was hosted by the Anglican Women whilst the June birthday party was hosted by St Joseph's Parish.
Residents who have celebrated birthdays during the month were especially remembered, with all in attendance singing "Happy Birthday".
Residents also enjoyed games and fellowship with visitors.
Special thanks to those who provided the beautiful morning tea.
DONATION: The Grenfell Cadet Unit received a cheque for $2000 on Monday, June 26 from the Grenfell Lions Club.
This donation was as a result of Lt (AAC) Baldwin who did some amazing fund raising with the Lions Club this year as their entrant in The Henry Lawson Festival competition, where Camille was announced Charity Queen.
Camille's choice of charity at the Cadet Unit this year goes to the Youth Group. Lions Club President Keith Engelsman is pictured with Lion Terry Carroll presenting the cheque to Lt (AAC) Baldwin.
Also pictured are 2LT (AAC) Andy Cooper and 2LT (AAC) Lyn Hucker and the some of the Cadets.
Grenfell Cadets parade on Monday Night at the Grenfell Show Ground from 6.00 - 9.00pm. For more information, please contact Lt (AAC) C Baldwin.
WEDDIN LANDCARE: The Weddin Landcare have had to make a disappointing decision to postpone their Revegetation Workshop and Tree Planting Day due to the weather.
Everyone who has registered to attend will be contacted. They have rescheduled for Tuesday, July 25 and hope to see you all in a few weeks!
LIONS MINI LOTTO: June 29: Numbers drawn electronically in this order 4, 11, 18, 10, 6 & 5.
No five number or jackpot winners. Jackpot now $42760 and five number jackpot is $203 Drawn tonight at the Royal Hotel.
Lions conduct meat raffles on Friday night at Railway Hotel and also collect reading glasses and hearing aids as well as bottles for recycling.
If you have any reading glasses or bottles/cans you wish to donate, Lions will collect them. Just give us a call 0403 480 729.
Thank you to those who support the Mini Lotto and the meat raffles. Through your generosity, Lions assist local and Lions' charities.
WEDDIN WHISPERS: If you have any social news you wish to have published in the column, please contact me on 0403 480 729 or by email at carrollt@tpg.com.au.
News of special occasions (weddings, anniversaries and birthdays), holidays, visitors, new babies and achievements of family and friends would be appreciated.
As many residents do not have social media, they miss your wonderful news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.