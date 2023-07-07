The Grenfell Record
William Crighton to take centre stage at Cordial Factory

July 7 2023 - 12:05pm
William Crichton will be performing at the Cordial Factory this month. Photo by Jim Jacob.
On his way to perform at the annual Splendour in the Grass music festival in Byron Bay, punters are in for a treat when William Crighton brings his full band and special guest, Newcastle musician Ben Leece, to The Cordial Factory stage on Saturday July 15.

