William Crighton to take centre stage at Cordial Factory

On his way to perform at the annual Splendour in the Grass music festival in Byron Bay, punters are in for a treat when William Crighton brings his full band and special guest, Newcastle musician Ben Leece, to The Cordial Factory stage on Saturday July 15.
William grew up in small towns around the Riverina and with his unique musical approach combined with raw and honest lyrics, he is steadily making a name for himself as one of the country's most exciting and innovative musicians and story tellers.
William won the 2022 ARIA Award for Best Blues and Roots Release with his album "Water and Dust" and he also snared the support spot for Midnight Oil on their farewell tour throughout Europe and Australia.
Tickets are $60 plus booking fee and can be made through www.trybooking.com/CIUEN. Some tickets will be available at the gate however it is preferred bookings are made ahead of time for catering purposes.
Gates open at 6pm with Ben Leece opening at 7pm. The Cordial Factory has a licensed bar and catering will be provided by the fabulous May Suzuki from local café Unwind.
The Cordial Factory opened in March 2022 and continues to bring high calibre musical acts to Grenfell and the Central NSW region. Follow us on Instagram, Facebook or go to our website www.thecordialfactory.com.au
