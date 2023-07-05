The Grenfell Record
Woodbridge Cup to host Indigenous round

By Gary Holmes
July 5 2023 - 12:00pm
The Girlannas, along with the first grade and youth league squads came away with wins against Cargo. File photo.
This weekend all Woodbridge Cup clubs will celebrate an Indigenous Round. There are many Indigenous players spread throughout the Woodbridge Cup but there are three clubs in particular who have very strong links with the Indigenous Community and these are the Condobolin Rams, Peak Hill Roosters, and Orange United Warriors.

