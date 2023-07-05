Woodbridge Cup to host Indigenous round

This weekend all Woodbridge Cup clubs will celebrate an Indigenous Round. There are many Indigenous players spread throughout the Woodbridge Cup but there are three clubs in particular who have very strong links with the Indigenous Community and these are the Condobolin Rams, Peak Hill Roosters, and Orange United Warriors.
Indigenous people love their Rugby League and although they only make up about 4% of the population in the NRL 13% of the players are Indigenous. Since 2014 Grenfell have had a number of Indigenous players in their ranks with most of them hailing from Cowra and at times there has been up to 8 Indigenous players in the Grenfell squad.
The Goannas are at home this Sunday and there is an important change to the starting time for the Youth League match. The Youth League match will now start at 10.50am not 11.20am and sees Grenfell hosting the Molong Bulls. The League Tag (12.40pm) and First Grade (2.00pm) matches will start at their normal times with Grenfell hosting the Trundle Boomers in these two games.
Following are the match reports for the Grenfell games played last Sunday at Canowindra and Cargo.
YOUTH LEAGUE
In a close match at Canowindra the young Goannas were able to defeat the Tigers 16-10 after leading 10-4 at half-time. With 10 minutes left on the clock Canowindra scored and the game was tied up at 10 all but the Tigers looked to be finishing well over the top of the visitors and were making plenty of yards through their big forwards.
The Goannas were able to score against the run of play when Blake Dmbrain beat a number of defenders on a 20 metre run to the line and scored under the sticks. Grenfell were then able to hold on for a final tense 4 minutes of play to record a gritty win.
It was good to see Rhyley Kennedy back in the Goannas colours and he responded by having a huge game. Riley Bowerman and Benji Reid were joint winners of the Players Player award and other players to stand out were Tom Handcock and Hayden Reid. Blake Dmbrain, Riley Bowerman, and Tom Handcock were the try-scorers and Chase McFarlane knocked over two goals.
LEAGUE TAG
The Cargo girls went into this match at home as deserved favourites because they had won their previous six matches whereas the Girlannas had lost their last two games and they were both at Lawson Park.
However the form-guide had to be thrown out of the window as Grenfell won the match 40-6 after leading 18 nil at half-time. Chelsea Harveyson had a big game scoring four tries and picking up the Players Player and she was well supported by Caitlin Dixon, Lily Holmes, and Rachel Causer.
The other tries were scored by Lily Holmes (2), Bec Smith, and Casey Hewen with Lily also kicking four goals.
FIRST GRADE
This was a match that saw a number of handling errors but it was entertaining due to the closeness of the scores and the fact that both teams were desperate for the win.
Grenfell were keen to cement a top eight spot whereas Cargo played with plenty of heart wanting to give their loyal supporters a second win for the year.
The Goannas led 18-4 at half-time but two converted tries to Cargo after the break cut the lead to 18-16 and the home crowd could sniff an upset victory.
At this point a nervous Goannas outfit were able to take advantage of some handling errors by Cargo in their own half and took control of the match, but the Heelers fought it out to the end scoring a four-pointer in the dying seconds.
Final score Grenfell 32 Cargo 24 with Grenfell's points coming from three tries to Frazer Ryder, a try and four goals to Ty Ashe and tries to Dan Harveyson and Marcus Paea.
Ty Ashe (Players Player) led from the front playing like an extra forward from the five-eight position whereas Frazer Ryder was involved in everything. Dan Harveyson, Tim Qorovarua, and Marcus Paea also tried hard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.