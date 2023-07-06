Wearing blue in support

We started off Term 1 with a very special fundraiser, raising money for Sweetheart kids.
Our heart-inspired lolly bags were a real hit and we raised over $300 for heart warriors like our very own Nellie Baker.
Next up was St Patrick's Day where we put on our green attire and celebrated Irish heritage.
We sold over 170 green cupcakes raising over $200 towards resources for our school.
Soon after St Patrick's Day, we celebrated Harmony Day 2023 by wearing orange to signify peace and harmony.
The SRC were busy making hundreds of jellies for students to enjoy.
Once again this was very well supported raising over $150.
On Friday, June 30 we raised funds and awareness for Motor Neuron Disease with Cornflower Blue Day.
Many activities were organised and the SRC enjoyed preparing for the day including face-painting, temporary tattoos, word searches and lolly guessing competition.
Students were encouraged to wear blue on the day. Everyone looked fabulous in all shades of blue.
The blue cornflower is the symbol of hope for MND around the world because of its fragile appearance but hardy nature.
Like the cornflower, people living with MND show remarkable strength in coping with this devastating disease.
Around $400 was raised for this important cause.
We would like to take this opportunity to thank teachers, students and their families for your continued support.
Thanks again and have a safe and happy holiday.
The Grenfell Public School Student Representative Council.
Students are currently on break for the school holidays. School returns for students on Tuesday, July 18.
