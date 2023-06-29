The Grenfell Record
Cheer on Grenfell talent

June 29 2023 - 2:00pm
Council will be showing the games at Clare Hunt is set to play in at the Grenfell Community Hub. Photo by Andrew Barnes
The community is buzzing with excitement as local girl, Clare Hunt, has been selected to play for the prestigious Matilda's national soccer team. The news of her inclusion in the squad has sent ripples of pride and anticipation throughout the Shire.

