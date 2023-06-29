Cheer on Grenfell talent

The community is buzzing with excitement as local girl, Clare Hunt, has been selected to play for the prestigious Matilda's national soccer team. The news of her inclusion in the squad has sent ripples of pride and anticipation throughout the Shire.
Hailing from our community, Clare Hunt has demonstrated exceptional skill, dedication, and perseverance throughout her soccer journey. Her selection for the Matilda's is a testament to her commitment to the sport and the countless hours of hard work she has poured into honing her skill.
"The entire community stands united in celebrating Clare's achievement. Her journey from our local fields to representing the Matilda's fills us with immense pride. We are confident that she will not only excel on the national stage but also serve as a role model for future generations of athletes in our community," Craig Bembrick, Weddin Shire Council Mayor, said.
"Weddin Shire Council is pleased to be able to offer these free live screenings to the community. It's a wonderful opportunity for us to come together and celebrate another of the Shire's sporting success stories. We would also love to see the shopfront's dress their windows in green and gold. Really dress the town up."
Council will be showing the first three Australian games, and any games they progress to after that. The free live screenings will take place at the Grenfell Community Hub on: Thursday, July 20 at 8pm - Australia v Republic of Ireland. Thursday, July 27 at 8pm - Australia v Nigeria. Monday, July 31 at 8pm - Australia v Canada.
"Screenings will commence 20 minutes before each game and we ask that you arrive with enough time to settle in before the game starts," Claire McCann, Economic Development & Tourism Officer for Weddin Shire Council said.
"We are limiting each screening to 40 people per session to ensure everyone is comfortable. Please contact the Grenfell Visitor Information Centre on 02 6343 2059 or email info@visitweddin.com.au to secure your place. There will be chairs available or please bring your own bean bags if you would prefer.
"As Clare embarks on this remarkable chapter of her career, we extend our heartfelt congratulations and unwavering support," Craig said.
