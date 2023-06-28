Weddin Whispers: Gallery exhibition to open

100 NOT OUT: Although Keith Ritchie's 100th birthday celebrations have already been published in the Grenfell Record, his granddaughters Leanne and Krystal have sent some photographs of the celebrations at St Francis Aged Care in Orange with many of his Grenfell friends.
They said, "We spent the afternoon with great friends, going back to the good old days and some of the wonderful events that have been. We really enjoyed watching old videos that Paula was still luckily enough to have of Pop's greatest Harness Racing achievements in the 1970s at Harold Park with the great horses he trained and drove including Students Wonder, Prince Alti, Boney Walla, Boneys Brother and Frosty Castle just to name a few. It was very enjoyable for the room was filled with horse owners, trainers and drivers".
Keith's great mate George Small and others including George Hampton, Clive and Wendy Anderson and locals from the trotting fraternity in Grenfell attended.
GRENFELL ART GALLERY: The Gallery's latest exhibition "The Bald Archy Prize 2023" opens tomorrow, Friday June 30 at 5.30pm. RSVP today on 6343 2059. The Bald Archy prize has become Australia's most popular satirical portrait award and is now internationally known. Winning subjects have included Kerry Packer, Shane Warne, John Howard, Pauline Hanson and a myriad of other Australian icons. Judged by Professor Maude Cockatoo, the world's only avian art critic. It celebrates the lighter side of art and the larrikin Australian spirit, portraits that will make you think, make you talk and most of all make you laugh. A message from Maude; As you might have heard, we're back in business. I'm ready to put the art world in a flap again. Pretty much anything flies around here, so it should be fun.
BAPTISM: Kai Johnston was welcomed into St Joseph's Parish Community through the Sacrament of Baptism on Sunday morning during Mass with Fr Jiss Sunny officiating. Kai's Godparents are Kayleen Badman and Ricky Johnston. Kai is the son of Maureen and Baden Johnston and brother to Keira and William and grandson of Glenys O'Connor.
GRENFELL COMMUNITY HEALTH: Elly Schiller, Social Worker at Community Health is organising a Mosaic group with only a few places left. The fee of $30 for each participant covers the materials for the class. Interested people must contact Elly as soon as possible on 6349 1750 to gain a spot.
GRENFELL GARDEN CLUB: A reminder to members and guests that the next meeting of The Grenfell Garden Club Inc. will be held at Kathy McKellar's home 1772 Marsden Rd at 2pm on July 4. The group will be discussing their plant stall at the Grenfell Show and Open Gardens 2023.
FOOTY FUN: On Sunday Grenfell Goannas hosted the Canowindra Tigers in Youth League, League Tag and First Grade at Henry Lawson Oval. The weather was much kinder than last week. Following their game, the players from the Grenfell Tag team were photographed cheering the first grade on in a close encounter. It may have been difficult for one mum who lives at Gooloogong, as she had two daughters playing for Canowindra and one daughter playing for Grenfell in League Tag.
GRENFELL PRESCHOOL & LDC CENTRE: The Preschool and Long Day Care Centre is proud to announce their exciting July School Holidays Vacation Care Program. The program for school aged children from Kinder to Year 6 will be running from Monday July 3 till Friday, July 14. If you haven't booked your child's spot yet, now is the perfect time to do so! Their Vacation Care Program is filled with engaging activities and enriching experiences that your child will love. From arts and crafts to sports and games, they have a variety of options to keep them entertained and stimulated throughout the holidays. To secure your child's place, please visit their booking form at https://forms.gle/ULN4BXDtySs5ZQ5j9. Alternatively, you can contact Lorraine at office@grenfellpreschool.com.au or give them a call at (02) 6343 1743.
LIONS MINI LOTTO: June 22: Numbers drawn in this order 12, 1. 16, 18, 10 & 9. No five number or jackpot winners. Jackpot now $4080 and five number jackpot is $165. Drawn tomorrow at Railway Hotel. Lions conduct meat raffles on Friday night at Railway Hotel and also collect reading glasses and hearing aids as well as bottles and cans for recycling. If you have any reading glasses or bottles/cans you wish to donate, Lions will collect them. Just give us a call 0403 480 729. Thank you to those who support the Mini Lotto and the meat raffles. Through your generosity, Lions assist local and Lions' charities.
WEDDIN WHISPERS: If you have any social news you wish to share, please contact me on 0403 480 729 or by email at carrollt@tpg.com.au. News of special occasions, holidays, visitors, new babies and achievements of family and friends would be appreciated. As many residents do not have social media, they miss your wonderful news.
