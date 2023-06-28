Weddin Whispers: Gallery exhibition to open

GRENFELL ART GALLERY: The Gallery's latest exhibition "The Bald Archy Prize 2023" opens tomorrow, Friday June 30 at 5.30pm. RSVP today on 6343 2059. The Bald Archy prize has become Australia's most popular satirical portrait award and is now internationally known. Winning subjects have included Kerry Packer, Shane Warne, John Howard, Pauline Hanson and a myriad of other Australian icons. Judged by Professor Maude Cockatoo, the world's only avian art critic. It celebrates the lighter side of art and the larrikin Australian spirit, portraits that will make you think, make you talk and most of all make you laugh. A message from Maude; As you might have heard, we're back in business. I'm ready to put the art world in a flap again. Pretty much anything flies around here, so it should be fun.