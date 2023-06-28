The Grenfell Record
Home/News/Local News

Weddin Whispers: Gallery exhibition to open

June 29 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

100 NOT OUT: Although Keith Ritchie's 100th birthday celebrations have already been published in the Grenfell Record, his granddaughters Leanne and Krystal have sent some photographs of the celebrations at St Francis Aged Care in Orange with many of his Grenfell friends.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Grenfell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.