Goannas face off against tough Canowindra sides

By Gary Holmes
June 30 2023 - 9:08am
The Goannas hosted the Canowindra Tigers across three competitive grades. Image by Deidre Carroll.
Last Sunday at a sunny but cool Lawson Oval the Goannas hosted the Canowindra Tigers in all three grades and although each match was very competitive it was the visitors who came out on top in the three games.

