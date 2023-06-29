Last Sunday at a sunny but cool Lawson Oval the Goannas hosted the Canowindra Tigers in all three grades and although each match was very competitive it was the visitors who came out on top in the three games.
The match reports for these games follow but the Goannas can be proud of their efforts on the day because all grades have been hampered by injuries to key players.
This Sunday the Youth League boys travel to Canowindra to take on the Tigers (11.20am) whilst League Tag (12.40pm) and First Grade (2.00pm) are away to the Cargo Blue Heelers.
The Canowindra Tigers were just a bit too good for the young Goannas on Sunday winning 18-10 after leading 10-4 at half-time.
The home side were best served by Benji Reid, Jim Hazell (Players Player), Braydon Smith, Blake Dmbrain and Chase McFarlane. Riley Bowerman and Benji Reid were the try scorers and Chase Mcfarlane kicked a conversion.
The Girlannas fought hard against the Tigers and they led 8-6 at half-time and then 12-6 after the break. The Tigers finished the stronger of the two teams taking the victory 28-12 and in doing so scored five tries to Grenfell's three.
The Girlannas went into this match missing upwards of eight players (five injured) and lost another two players during the game to injury so it was a gutsy effort to hold the lead for as long as they did.
Best for Grenfell were Chelsea Harveyson, Faith Smith, Rachel Causer (Players Player), Caitlin Dixon, Bec Smith, and Olivia Berry. The try-scorers for Grenfell were Bec Smith, Teleitha O'Byrne, and Caitlin Dixon.
The Goannas were down 18-4 at half-time but they fought back in the second half and took the lead 28-22 with 12 minutes to go.
However, from this point on things didn't go their way and the Tigers scored three late tries and recorded a strong come from behind 36-28 win.
Coaches Dan Harveyson and Ty Ashe praised the efforts of their players because they were missing five of their starting backline as well as three forwards.
Frazer Ryder continued his good recent form picking up the Players Player award and he was well supported by Dan Harveyson, Ty Ashe, Fotofili Paunga, CaledbHaddin, and Bryce Taylor.
Grenfell's points came from tries to Ty Ashe, Fotofili Paunga, Nic Collett, Marcus Paea, and Dan Harveyson and Ty Ashe kicked four goals.
