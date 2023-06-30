The Grenfell Record
Grenfell Public School students shine

By Tamara McMahon
June 30 2023 - 11:30am
We have had a jam-packed couple of weeks at Grenfell Public School. Our marimba group travelled to Forbes for the Eisteddfod on Friday, June 16. They listened to some extremely talented groups and performed incredibly well themselves, walking away with a highly commended award. The children have shown a great commitment to rehearsals and it is very exciting to see all their hard work.

