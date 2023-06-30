Grenfell Public School students shine

On Wednesday, June 14, Henry Power, Rosie Willems, Callum Cawthorne, and I went to Bathurst West Public School to give our speeches for the Multicultural Perspectives Public Speaking Competition. The competition had two sections: Prepared and Impromptu. Rosie and Callum delivered their speeches first with both highly commended. The topic of their impromptu speech was 'Spare Time'. Henry and I delivered ours next, both of us doing a wonderful job. Our topic for the impromptu speech was 'Breaking the Rules'. I was named the winner of the Stage 3 competition and I have made it to the regional finals which will be held in August.

