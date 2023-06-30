Grenfell Public School students shine

We have had a jam-packed couple of weeks at Grenfell Public School. Our marimba group travelled to Forbes for the Eisteddfod on Friday, June 16. They listened to some extremely talented groups and performed incredibly well themselves, walking away with a highly commended award. The children have shown a great commitment to rehearsals and it is very exciting to see all their hard work.
Last Wednesday, Western PSSA Cross Country was held in Orange. Our students performed very well on the day with Daisy Forde qualifying for State.
Congratulations also to our students who travelled to Cowra to compete in the Cowra Cup netball on the same day. All students displayed good sportsmanship and were a credit to our school.
The Premier's Spelling Bee was on Thursday, June 22 and is highly anticipated event where students have the opportunity to demonstrate their spelling prowess.
There were an incredible 57 students competing over two sections, junior and senior. Congratulations to our winners, Harry and Patrick Radnedge who will now compete in the Regional finals in August.
Public Speaking Competition
Grenfell Public School ran the school competition for the 'Multicultural Perspectives Public Speaking Competition' on May 31. Students were required to present a prepared speech on with a multicultural theme and an impromptu speech on a general topic.
Two winners were announced from each stage - Rose and Callum in Stage 2 and Nellie and Henry in Stage 3. These students then represented the school at the local finals held in Bathurst.
Following is Nellie's recount of the day:
On Wednesday, June 14, Henry Power, Rosie Willems, Callum Cawthorne, and I went to Bathurst West Public School to give our speeches for the Multicultural Perspectives Public Speaking Competition. The competition had two sections: Prepared and Impromptu. Rosie and Callum delivered their speeches first with both highly commended. The topic of their impromptu speech was 'Spare Time'. Henry and I delivered ours next, both of us doing a wonderful job. Our topic for the impromptu speech was 'Breaking the Rules'. I was named the winner of the Stage 3 competition and I have made it to the regional finals which will be held in August.
